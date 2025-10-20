Timberwolves announce return of Prince uniforms, new court to match
The Timberwolves certainly listened to their fans when it comes to their alternate uniforms for the 2025-26 season.
We learned last month that the iconic black tree-trim jerseys from the Kevin Garnett era were coming back as the Classic Edition uniform. Now, another fan-favorite jersey that had been rumored to return is officially back. The Wolves announced on Monday the return of their Prince-inspired purple jerseys, which will be the team's City Edition look for this season.
The Wolves previously debuted and wore the jerseys in the 2018-19 season, and they quickly became wildly popular among fans. Now they're back. And this time, like with the Classic Edition, there's a special court to match.
"Back by overwhelming demand, this season's Prince-inspired uniform rollout comes with expanded celebrations from a custom-designed court featuring Prince’s iconic Love Symbol at center court, to in-arena musical performances by artists who worked closely with Prince himself, and more," reads the Timberwolves' press release.
These uniforms will first be worn on Nov. 15 against the Nuggets, when the Wolves will "host their first Prince-themed night at Target Center." They're scheduled to wear the jerseys seven times at home over the course of the season.
The uniforms, which are similar to the 2018-19 version but slightly different, were "developed in close collaboration with the Prince Estate and Nike," per the release.
“Bringing this uniform back was an easy decision for our organization," Timberwolves CEO Matt Caldwell said in a statement. "This jersey is a celebration of who we are as a team, a city, and a culture. Prince was a huge Wolves and Lynx fan, and a symbol of excellence. We’re proud to honor his legacy in a way that brings fans together and lights up the season in purple."
Fans can find promotional elements and more information at timberwolves.com/prince.
Between 21 home games for the Trees uniforms and seven for the Prince uniforms, the Wolves will wear alternate jerseys — with an alternate court — for 28 of their 41 games at Target Center this season.