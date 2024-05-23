Timberwolves' Anthony Edwards makes All-NBA Second Team
Timberwolves All-Star Anthony Edwards was named to the All-NBA Second Team on Wednesday just ahead of Game 1 of the Western Conference finals against the Dallas Mavericks.
Edwards, 22, averaged 25.9 points, 5.4 rebounds and 5.1 assists for the Timberwolves this season, helping lead them to a 56-26 record and a third-place finish in the Western Conference.
Edwards was the Timberwolves' only All-NBA selection. They did, however, have two All-NBA Defensive Team selections in Rudy Gobert, who made the first team, and Jaden McDaniels, who made the second team. With the All-NBA selection, Edwards will make an additional $41 million due to incentives in his contract.
Joining Edwards on the All-NBA Second Team were Phoenix Suns forward Kevin Durant, New York Knicks guard Jalen Brunson, Los Angeles Lakers forward Anthony Davis and Los Angeles Clippers forward Kawhi Leonard.
Making the All-NBA First Team were Milwaukee Bucks forward Giannis Antetokounmpo, Mavericks guard Luka Doncic, Oklahoma City Thunder guard Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, Denver Nuggets center Nikola Jokic and Boston Celtics forward Jayson Tatum.
Golden State Warriors guard Steph Curry, Suns guard Devin Booker, Indiana Pacers guard Tyrese Haliburton, Lakers forward LeBron James and Sacramento Kings forward Domantas Sabonis were the All-NBA Third Team selections.
The Timberwolves take on the Mavericks in Game 1 of the Western Conference finals at 7:30 p.m. Wednesday night.