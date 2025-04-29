All Timberwolves

Timberwolves are betting underdogs in Game 5 against Lakers

Oddsmakers think we'll see a Game 6 back in Minneapolis on Friday.

Tony Liebert

Apr 27, 2025; Minneapolis, Minnesota, USA; Minnesota Timberwolves guard Anthony Edwards (5) falls down after a collision with a Los Angeles Lakers player in the third quarter during game four of first round for the 2025 NBA Playoffs at Target Center. Mandatory Credit: Matt Blewett-Imagn Images / Matt Blewett-Imagn Images
The Timberwolves took care of business at home, winning Games 3 and 4 to take a commanding 3-1 series lead, but oddsmakers favor the Lakers in Game 5 on Wednesday night.

The Lakers are favored by 5.5 points in Game 5, according to FanDuel Sportsbook, but the Timberwolves are -500 favorites to win the series, compared to LA., which is a +385 underdog.

Although Minnesota leads the series 3-1, it shouldn't come as a surprise that Los Angeles is favored in Game 5. The Lakers opened as the favorites to win the series, and they were favored in Games 1 and 2 at Crypto.com Arena. They have nothing to lose on Wednesday night, and they'll likely be a popular pick by the public to extend the series for a Game 6 in Minneapolis.

The Lakers were 25-7 straight up in the regular season when favored at home, compared to the Timberwolves, who were 7-7 straight up when underdogs on the road. The Lakers closed as 4.5-point favorites in Game 1 and six-point favorites in Game 2, so Wednesday will make the third straight time they've been favored at home.

Game 5 starts just after 9 p.m. CT and will be televised nationally on TNT/TruTV/Max and locally on FanDuel Sports Network North. If Los Angeles is able to extend the series, Game 6 is Friday night in Minneapolis.

Game odds refresh periodically and are subject to change. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.

Tony Liebert is particularly known for his coverage of the University of Minnesota Golden Gophers, though he also contributes to coverage of the Minnesota Vikings, Timberwolves and Twins. His writing style is noted for providing in-depth analysis and insights, making him a go-to source for fans looking for comprehensive coverage of Minnesota sports.

