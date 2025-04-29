Timberwolves are betting underdogs in Game 5 against Lakers
The Timberwolves took care of business at home, winning Games 3 and 4 to take a commanding 3-1 series lead, but oddsmakers favor the Lakers in Game 5 on Wednesday night.
The Lakers are favored by 5.5 points in Game 5, according to FanDuel Sportsbook, but the Timberwolves are -500 favorites to win the series, compared to LA., which is a +385 underdog.
Although Minnesota leads the series 3-1, it shouldn't come as a surprise that Los Angeles is favored in Game 5. The Lakers opened as the favorites to win the series, and they were favored in Games 1 and 2 at Crypto.com Arena. They have nothing to lose on Wednesday night, and they'll likely be a popular pick by the public to extend the series for a Game 6 in Minneapolis.
The Lakers were 25-7 straight up in the regular season when favored at home, compared to the Timberwolves, who were 7-7 straight up when underdogs on the road. The Lakers closed as 4.5-point favorites in Game 1 and six-point favorites in Game 2, so Wednesday will make the third straight time they've been favored at home.
Game 5 starts just after 9 p.m. CT and will be televised nationally on TNT/TruTV/Max and locally on FanDuel Sports Network North. If Los Angeles is able to extend the series, Game 6 is Friday night in Minneapolis.
