Timberwolves can't be blamed for NBA's ratings plummet
There's no denying that NBA television ratings haven't been as strong in the 2020s after posting dominant numbers from 2010 to 2019, highlighted by four consecutive years of LeBron James's Cleveland Cavaliers facing the dynasty Golden State Warriors in the NBA Finals.
The latest report from Nielsen reveals that NBA Cup TV ratings are down 10% this season from last, which was the first year the NBA unveiled its in-season tournament.
Whether it's Greg Popovich and Steve Kerr offering political viewpoints, teams shooting too many 3s, load management, dying rivalries or fans simply struggling to watch games due to too many subscriptions required, local blackouts and cable and streaming providers in contract disputes with regional sports providers, there's no denying that the NBA has a problem.
The Timberwolves, meanwhile, are setting an example for the rest of the league.
Nobody can criticize the Timberwolves for load management. Anthony Edwards, Julius Randle, Rudy Gobert, Mike Conley, Jaden McDaniels and Naz Reid are on the court every chance they get. Edwards tweaked his ankle Friday night against the Lakers and he was back on the court Sunday against the Spurs.
Nobody on the Timberwolves roster or coaching staff are trying to stuff right- or left-wing ideology down the public's throat, though some haven't been shy about offering hints of their political leanings. For example, Rudy Gobert applauded Robert Kennedy Jr.'s appointment as head of the Department of Health and Human Services under President Donald Trump, and Karl-Anthony Towns was very vocal about COVID and the murder of George Floyd in Minneapolis.
Who did Ant Man vote for? Nobody knows.
Basketball fans aren't looking for political synergy; they want entertainment.
You can definitely accuse the Timberwolves for shooting a ton of 3s, but they're making them at a respectable clip. Minnesota is sixth in the league at 40.0 attempts from deep per game, but they are also 13th in 3-point percentage (37.1%). Not only that, but Edwards and Randle offer mid-range skills to make the viewing experience more diverse.
And what the Timberwolves do on defense is unlike most teams. After a rocky start this season, Minnesota has rediscovered the defensive identity that made them one of the most feared teams in the league last season.
It was that defensive identity that helped the Timberwolves overcome a 20-point deficit in Game 7 of the Western Conference semifinals against the Denver Nuggets. It was the most-watched NBA game of the season at that point and the most-viewed first- or second-round playoff game ever on TNT.
Fans don't want to watch teams race to 130 or 140 points. Save that for the All-Star Game.
The ratings decline is evidence that fans demand effort on both ends of the court during the regular season and playoffs. Minnesota is giving fans relentless effort and it's a joy to watch.
Over the past seven games, the Timberwolves lead the NBA with a 92.8 defensive rating. It's a stunning statistic because the No. 2 defensive team over the past seven games is Cleveland with a 103.5 defensive rating.
Meanwhile, there are 18 teams during that span with a defensive rating between 110 and 124.
“I have a theory that [the ratings] are down because we’re looking at the same thing,” Shaquille O’Neal said recently on his podcast. “Everybody’s running the same plays. … I don’t mind Golden State back in the day shooting 3s, but every team is not a 3-point shooter.”
The Boston Celtics are attempting 51.2 3s per game to lead the NBA this season. Minnesota, Brooklyn, Golden State, Charlotte and Chicago are all attempting at least 40 per game. No team attempts fewer than 30, with the Nuggets coming in dead last at 30.5 per night.
It's been about five seasons now where the average team attempts 30-40 3-pointers per game, but the explosion to 40+ has led to brutal showings. Just the other night, the Bulls and Hornets, who rank second and third, respectively, in 3-point shots per game, combined for an NBA record 75 missed 3s.
Last season, the Celtics were the only team in the NBA attempting more than 40 per game (42.5).
Just ten years ago the average NBA team was shooting 22.4 triples per game.
There are numerous explanations for why NBA ratings are down, but the Timberwolves can't be blamed. They're giving fans what they deserve, and if the rest of the league would follow suit, maybe the ratings would start going in the right direction.