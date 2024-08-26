Timberwolves have 10th-best roster in the NBA according to 2K25
The 2024-25 NBA season is on the horizon, which means so is the new NBA 2K video game. NBA 2K25 is less than two weeks away from its official release, and the overall ratings for every player league are already available.
According to 2kratings.com, the Timberwolves have an 82 overall rating as a team, which ranks them 10th-best in the NBA. Their entire starting lineup is rated 80 overall or better while reigning sixth man of the year Naz Reid is an 81 overall. Anthony Edwards is the 11th-best player in the league, according to the game.
Wolves 2K roster ratings
Player
Overall
Anthony Edwards
93
Karl-Anthony Towns
88
Rudy Gobert
85
Mike Conley Jr.
81
Naz Reid
81
Jaden McDaniels
80
Nickeil Alexander-Walker
77
Joe Ingles
74
Luka Garza
74
Rob Dillingham
72
Terrence Shannon Jr.
71
Leonard Miller
70
Josh Minott
70
PJ Dozier
70
Daishen Nix
70
Jaylen Clark
68
Jesse Edwards
N/A
Minnesota is notably a full overall point lower than the Phoenix Suns, a team they swept in the first round of last year's NBA Playoffs. Despite last year's run to the Western Conference Finals, other notable teams rated higher than the Wolves include the Lakers, Pacers, and 76ers.
Most betting markets see the Wolves as being closer to a top-seven team in the league, so it's interesting that the game is lower on them in 2024-25. Luckily for the Timberwolves, games are played in real life and training camp is just over 30 days from opening on Oct. 1.
