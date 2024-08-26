All Timberwolves

Timberwolves have 10th-best roster in the NBA according to 2K25

The ratings are officially out for the annual NBA 2K video game.

Tony Liebert

May 24, 2024; Minneapolis, Minnesota, USA; Minnesota Timberwolves guard Anthony Edwards (5) reacts in the second quarter against the Dallas Mavericks during game two of the western conference finals for the 2024 NBA playoffs at Target Center. Mandatory Credit: Brad Rempel-USA TODAY Sports
May 24, 2024; Minneapolis, Minnesota, USA; Minnesota Timberwolves guard Anthony Edwards (5) reacts in the second quarter against the Dallas Mavericks during game two of the western conference finals for the 2024 NBA playoffs at Target Center. Mandatory Credit: Brad Rempel-USA TODAY Sports / Brad Rempel-USA TODAY Sports
In this story:

The 2024-25 NBA season is on the horizon, which means so is the new NBA 2K video game. NBA 2K25 is less than two weeks away from its official release, and the overall ratings for every player league are already available.

According to 2kratings.com, the Timberwolves have an 82 overall rating as a team, which ranks them 10th-best in the NBA. Their entire starting lineup is rated 80 overall or better while reigning sixth man of the year Naz Reid is an 81 overall. Anthony Edwards is the 11th-best player in the league, according to the game.

Wolves 2K roster ratings

Player

Overall

Anthony Edwards

93

Karl-Anthony Towns

88

Rudy Gobert

85

Mike Conley Jr.

81

Naz Reid

81

Jaden McDaniels

80

Nickeil Alexander-Walker

77

Joe Ingles

74

Luka Garza

74

Rob Dillingham

72

Terrence Shannon Jr.

71

Leonard Miller

70

Josh Minott

70

PJ Dozier

70

Daishen Nix

70

Jaylen Clark

68

Jesse Edwards

N/A

Minnesota is notably a full overall point lower than the Phoenix Suns, a team they swept in the first round of last year's NBA Playoffs. Despite last year's run to the Western Conference Finals, other notable teams rated higher than the Wolves include the Lakers, Pacers, and 76ers.

Most betting markets see the Wolves as being closer to a top-seven team in the league, so it's interesting that the game is lower on them in 2024-25. Luckily for the Timberwolves, games are played in real life and training camp is just over 30 days from opening on Oct. 1.

Related: Can Jaden McDaniels become more of a scorer for the Timberwolves this year?

Published
Tony Liebert

TONY LIEBERT

Home/Minnesota Timberwolves News