Timberwolves injury report: Mike Conley resting against Jazz on Sunday
Timberwolves point guard Mike Conley is resting on the front end of a back-to-back in Sunday's game against the Utah Jazz at Target Center, the team announced. Conley will be fresh and available for Monday night's tougher matchup against the Indiana Pacers.
The Wolves (39-29) are riding a seven-game winning streak and are 13.5-point home favorites against the Jazz (15-52) tonight. Utah has lost eight consecutive games since beating a Wolves team that was without Anthony Edwards and Julius Randle on Feb. 28. The Jazz are 7-27 on the road this season and have lost 14 consecutive games away from Salt Lake City, with their last road win coming in Orlando back on Jan. 5.
Playing their best basketball of the season lately, the Wolves have to feel like they'll be able to extend their winning streak to eight on Sunday even without Conley, who has been playing well in recent weeks after a slow start to the year. In 58 games this season, Conley is averaging a career-low 8.3 points and shooting less than 40 percent from the field. But over his last 12 games, he's made 26 of his 48 three-point attempts (54 percent), bringing his season-long three-point percentage up to 40.8.
With no Conley, Jaylen Clark figures to slot in as the eighth player in Chris Finch's rotation, with Terrence Shannon Jr. and perhaps Rob Dillingham also seeing meaningful minutes. Either Donte DiVincenzo or Nickeil Alexander-Walker will enter the starting lineup alongside Edwards, Randle, Jaden McDaniels, and Rudy Gobert.
Conley will be available for Monday night's game against the Pacers (37-29). Tyrese Haliburton and company have gone 28-15 since Dec. 6, but they've lost five of their last six road games.
The only other players out for the Wolves against the Jazz are Leonard Miller, Jesse Edwards, and Tristen Newton, who are with the Iowa Wolves in the G League.
The Jazz will be without John Collins, Jordan Clarkson, and Keyonte George. Walker Kessler did not play in their loss to the Raptors on Friday despite not being listed on the injury report, while Lauri Markannen did not play in the second half of that game. The Jazz, who have the worst record in the NBA (0.5 games behind the Wizards) were fined $100,000 by the NBA for "violations of the player participation policy" earlier this week.
