Timberwolves offseason rumors on Julius Randle, Naz Reid, NAW, Kevin Durant
This promises to be a fascinating offseason for the Minnesota Timberwolves, who were eliminated in five games in the Western Conference Finals for the second consecutive year. There are decisions to be made on players like Julius Randle, Naz Reid, and Nickeil Alexander-Walker. There are needs to address in the draft and free agency. And given the history of president of basketball operations Tim Connelly, another major trade — perhaps involving a certain legendary scorer who plays for the Suns — cannot be ruled out.
Let's dive into some recent intel from a couple NBA insiders.
Marks expects Randle, Reid to opt in
ESPN front office insider and former NBA executive Bobby Marks has previewed the Wolves' offseason in both article and video form. One thing that stands out is that he believes both Randle and Reid will exercise their player options for next season.
"I would say it would be highly likely — this is just me looking at the financial landscape — that both players opt into their contract," Marks said. "Julius Randle is not making 30 million dollars on the open market. That ain't happening, unless it's going to be with Minnesota on a new contract or opting in. Naz Reid is a little bit different. He's at $15 million. It's hard for me to see him taking the non-tax midlevel exception at 14.1 million dollars. I don't see that, it's a pay cut. And if you're him, why would you wanna commit long-term when you could potentially get a long-term deal with Minnesota?"
An important piece of context is that when you look around the league, the only team that can offer more than that $14.1 million non-tax midlevel exception is the rebuilding Brooklyn Nets. That's largely why Marks expects both Randle and Reid to opt in before the June 29 deadline.
"Leaving your own team to go become a free agent is the land of the unknown," he said. "The only way that these two players will decline their option is basically if it's gonna be with new deals with Minnesota."
There are a number of ways the Randle and Reid situations could play out, but straight-up declining the option and becoming a free agent doesn't seem to be one of them, given the lack of teams with cap space around the league. They could opt in and extend with the Wolves, decline the option and receive a new deal, or opt in and play out the year on an expiring deal. There are also trade possibilities if they opt in, as well as sign-and-trade scenarios that could be in play.
In their exit interviews, both Randle and Reid expressed a desire to remain in Minnesota. Head coach Chris Finch said it's the team's "intention" to keep everyone around.
The latest from Marc Stein
NBA insider Marc Stein has some Wolves info in his latest Substack post (subscription required). He's reporting that the Detroit Pistons are among the teams believed to have interest in Reid if he makes it to the open market, while acknowledging that cap space could be an issue for Detroit.
As for Alexander-Walker, an unrestricted free agent who seems likely to end up elsewhere this offseason, Stein says there are rumbles that the Orlando Magic are "a team to watch as a potential suitor." NAW is due a sizable raise after playing out a two-year, $9 million contract. According to Marks, there are 16 teams other than the Nets who could offer him the $14.1 million non-tax MLE as a starting salary. Orlando is one of those.
Lastly, there's Kevin Durant, whose name hovers over the Wolves' offseason. They had interest in trading for him prior to this February's deadline, and they're expected to have interest again this offseason. Here's where Stein stands on the KD/Minnesota idea:
"How do the aforementioned Timberwolves factor into a potential Durant trade chase? Unclear at this juncture. The Wolves undeniably had significant interest in Durant in February when Phoenix unexpectedly made him available. Question is: Have they identified greater needs in the wake of a five-game playoff exit to Oklahoma City in the West finals?"