Timberwolves rumors: NAW landing spots, Randle next to sign long-term?
Naz Reid got his big new contract done on Friday. Is Julius Randle next?
Reid opted out of his $15 million player option and signed a five-year, $125 million deal to remain with the Timberwolves. Randle also has a player option; his is worth around $31 million. The growing expectation, according to insider Jake Fischer, is that Randle will join Reid in signing a long-term deal to stay in Minnesota.
"Reid is unlikely to be the only marquee free agent returning to Minnesota," Fischer wrote. "There is a growing belief that Julius Randle will be next in striking a long-term agreement to sign with the Timberwolves as well."
As of now, if Randle were to opt in for next season, the Wolves would be less than $2 million below the second apron. If he does sign a long-term deal, it'll be very interesting to see the length, total value, and how it's structured in 2025-26 and beyond.
Randle, 30, joined the Wolves just before the start of last season as part of the blockbuster Karl-Anthony Towns trade. A three-time All-Star and two-time All-NBA selection with the Knicks, Randle had an up-and-down first season with the Wolves. It took a while for him to get acclimated in Minnesota, and his season-long numbers were below his usual standards. But he hit his stride late in the regular season and was excellent in Minnesota's first two playoff series against the Lakers and Warriors.
Randle and Reid play essentially the same position, but last season proved that they can coexist. A long-term deal for Randle also probably wouldn't preclude him from being traded at some point if the Wolves want to open up a starting role for Reid.
NAW gone?
With Reid signing a new contract and Randle perhaps next, Fischer wrote that Nickeil Alexander-Walker has been "increasingly painted ... as the odd free agent out in Minnesota."
Alexander-Walker is an unrestricted free agent. Unless the deal is super team-friendly or back-loaded, a new contract for Randle would likely prevent the Wolves from keeping NAW, who is expected to have significant interest around the league. The Clippers, Hawks, Magic, and Pistons are all possible destinations for Alexander-Walker, per Fischer.
One final interesting note from Fischer is the Pistons "were prepared to make the necessary moves to create the financial flexibility needed to make a competitive offer" to Reid before he came off the market on Friday.