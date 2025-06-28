Naz Reid signs five-year contract extension to stay with Timberwolves
Fan favorite and former NBA sixth man of the year Naz Reid is signing a huge five-year, $125 million contract extension to remain with the Minnesota Timberwolves for the long haul, according to ESPN's Shams Charania. It's a four-year deal with a player option in year five.
Reid declined his $15 million player option for next season, as expected, and "chose to stay with Minnesota despite a vibrant market developing of teams interested with similar money but with starting roles," per Charania. Despite the likelihood that he remains the Wolves' sixth man next season if Julius Randle and Rudy Gobert are still on the roster, Reid isn't going anywhere.
A former undrafted free agent out of LSU who signed with the Wolves in 2019, Reid is Minnesota's longest-tenured player. He's been an important bench piece for the Timberwolves across his six NBA seasons, but he really broke out in 2023-24, when he shot 41 percent from the three-point line and won the sixth man award. He followed that by averaging a career-high 14.2 points, 6 rebounds, and 2.3 assists this past season.
For his Timberwolves career, Reid has averaged 11.6 points and 4.9 boards in 406 regular season games, shooting over 37 percent from deep. He turns 26 this summer and is now locked in as a key piece of Minnesota's long-term core alongside Anthony Edwards and Jaden McDaniels.
While $25 million per year may look like a large number for a player with just 74 career starts, it's not all that massive in terms of modern NBA money. Reid, who may not have reached his peak yet, figures to wind up with a starting role at some point over the life of the contract.
The Wolves are "still finalizing (the) structure of Reid’s new deal," according to Dane Moore.
What this extension means is that the Wolves can't keep both Randle and Alexander-Walker and remain under the second apron, barring a move that sheds salary elsewhere on the roster.