Rumors of a Looming Timberwolves Rebrand Catch Fire

There was a post on X on Tuesday from a popular account run by Zach Cohen, who suggests the Timberwolves could be changing logos as soon as next season. His post sent social media into a frenzy. Is there any truth to it?

"I think I found reason to believe that Minnesota is changing their logo," Cohen said. "I haven't been able to verify it, but I'm clearly too excited to not talk about it"

Cohen claims he was among the first to accurately predict the Tennessee Titans and Los Angeles Rams were planning a rebrand, and he employed the same logic for the Timberwolves.

"I discovered that NBA merchandise orders for retailers are not showing the existing logo for Minnesota for future orders. This is the same reasoning I gave months ago for why I thought the Rams and Titans would be getting new logos. That's since happened, at least officially, for the Titans," Cohen said.

"It just stems from the previews being shown for all merchandise set to be ordered by retailers, except no previews shown for teams planning to change logos and colors. Minnesota, right now, has no previews for their merchandise with logos."

So here’s something unexpected: I think I’ve found a reason to believe why the Minnesota Timberwolves are changing logos for 2026



It’s the same reason why I predicted Titans & Rams logo changes back in January



Connecting more dots here:

- @ProLineMockups reported new jerseys… https://t.co/BCYQrODfgx pic.twitter.com/bxPPS2aRWT — Zach Cohen (@ZachCohenFB) March 24, 2026

Also noteworthy is that new Timberwolves owners Alex Rodriguez and Marc Lore were asked about a potential rebrand last summer, and they indicated that something fresh could be in the works.

"We've done a lot of work in the background. I think our fan base is going to be very, very excited. ... Bringing back some of the history of the KG days is something we're very aware is important to our fan base," Rodriguez said last July.

Could all of this buzz just be a good old-fashioned social media rumor? Possibly, but other accounts on X tried to support Cohen's intrepid reporting. One user claimed that his friend works for Fanatics, and that a Wolves rebrand is scheduled for this summer. Trustworthy? "Shark Lark" isn't exactly Shams Charania, but we'll hear him out for the sake of entertainment and chance.

This guy is correct. I have close friends who work for Fanatics and can confirm there is a rebrand scheduled for this summer.



The rebrand will include the old 90's classic T'Wolves blue and green mixed with the tree trim from the 2000's era. The logo is Old Shep from the 90's… https://t.co/Y2o6Uy8gGR — Shark Lark (@SharkLarkPlays) March 24, 2026

Another user even shared a picture of a new logo and branding on a sweatshirt, claiming they were leaked at an NBA store recently. We're really getting into the weeds now, but you get the point.

There is a non zero chance the NBA store leaked the new logos already (couple weeks ago) https://t.co/1t0VqXsy9u pic.twitter.com/OwaHaYql7j — 💤 (@ShadowStarMode) March 24, 2026

Like any social media rumor, it's important to proceed with caution. There's a good chance that much of the information shared on Tuesday isn't true. But, there's also typically smoke where there's fire. A rebrand seems inevitable at this point. What that exactly entails is an entertaining mystery.

There's an overwhelming consensus among fans that the current logo is a little underwhelming, so a change is something that the majority of the fan base could appreciate.