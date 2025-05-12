Timberwolves-Warriors Game 4: Referee assignments, TV info, spread
After a comeback win in the fourth quarter on Saturday, the Timberwolves have a chance to take a commanding 3-1 lead in their second-round series against the Warriors on Monday night.
With another win in San Francisco, the Wolves would come back to Minneapolis for Game 5 with an opportunity to close out the series and advance to the Western Conference Finals for the second straight year. The Warriors, meanwhile, are looking to bounce back from two consecutive losses, even up the series, and force a Game 6 that could potentially see the return of Steph Curry from his hamstring injury.
Here are the referee assignments, television info, and betting line for Game 4.
Referees
Marc Davis will be the crew chief for this game, joined by referee Courtney Kirkland and umpire Pat Fraher. That might be good news for Minnesota. They've gone 6-0 this season in games officiated by Davis, including a comfortable win over the Lakers in Game 1 of the first round.
Davis is a veteran referee who is generally known for allowing some physicality. He doesn't call fouls at a high rate compared to other officials. However, it's worth noting that among the refs working this year's postseason, only one (James Williams) called more technical fouls than Davis during the regular season. Keep that in mind when watching Draymond Green and Anthony Edwards.
The Wolves were 1-2 in games called by Kirkland this season and 4-2 in games where Fraher was among the crew. Both are among the more whistle-happy refs working these playoffs, which could balance things out a bit with Davis.
TV info
It's a 9 p.m. CT game on ESPN, though with Knicks-Celtics Game 4 preceding it, the actual tip-off will likely be 10-15 minutes after 9. For the second game in a row, it'll be Dave Pasch and Tim Legler on the call with sideline reporter Katie George.
Betting line
The Wolves are -5.5 favorites on the road, the same spread as last game (which the Warriors barely covered in a five-point loss). They're -215 on the moneyline. For the series, the Wolves are -900 favorites (largely due to Curry's injury), which is an implied probability of 90 percent. That will obviously swing in one direction or the other based on tonight's result.
