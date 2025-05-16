Western Conference Finals game times, TV set; Wolves waiting on Thunder-Nuggets
After staving off elimination in Game 6 Thursday night, the Denver Nuggets have forced a Game 7 against Oklahoma City — and the winner of Sunday's series finale will earn the right to play the Minnesota Timberwolves in the Western Conference Finals.
Had the Thunder won Thursday night, it would've set the stage for Game 1 of the conference finals against the Timberwolves in Oklahoma City on Sunday night. Instead, Game 1 of the conference finals will be played Tuesday, May 20.
Whoever winds up winning the Thunder-Nuggets series will have home-court advantage against Minnesota in the conference finals. OKC is the No. 1 seed and Denver is the fourth seed in the West, while Minnesota entered the postseason as the No. 6 seed.
Conference finals schedule:
- Game 1: Tuesday, May 20 — Wolves at Thunder/Nuggets — 7:30 p.m. CT, ESPN
- Game 2: Thursday, May 22 — Wolves at Thunder/Nuggets — 7:30 p.m. CT, ESPN
- Game 3: Saturday, May 24 — Thunder/Nuggets at Wolves — 7:30 p.m. CT, ABC
- Game 4: Monday, May 26 — Thunder/Nuggets at Wolves — 7:30 p.m. CT, ESPN
- Game 5: Wednesday, May 28 — Wolves at Thunder/Nuggets — 7:30 p.m. CT, ESPN
- Game 6: Friday, May 30 — Thunder/Nuggets at Wolves — 7:30 p.m. CT, ESPN
- Game 7: Sunday, June 1 — Wolves at Thunder/Nuggets — 7 p.m. CT, ESPN
The Wolves went 4-0 against the Nuggets and 2-2 against the Thunder during the regular season.