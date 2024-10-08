What NBA general manager survey says about the Timberwolves
Fans, followers and even Karl-Anthony Towns himself was shocked when the Wolves traded Towns to the New York Knicks just three weeks ago. NBA general managers, too, agreed that was the most surprising move of the offseason.
The NBA conducted its yearly anonymous survey of NBA general managers, asking them 50 different questions about the state of the league and who might be poised for breakouts. They included questions about the best offseason moves, players, teams and coaches, and the GMs were not allowed to vote for their own teams or personnel. Not all GMs voted for every question, so the percentages of the surveys are based on respondents, not necessarily all 30 NBA GMs.
Among those questions was the most surprising move of the offseason, to which 27% of GM respondents voted the Towns trade to New York was the most stunning. Towns received the second-most votes to have the biggest impact among newly acquired players. The votes also have the Knicks in third place for the best moves this offseason overall.
The survey always provides some interesting insights from some of the best basketball minds in the game. You can find the link to the full survey here, and below we'll explore what insights GMs had on the Timberwolves coming off their first Western Conference finals appearance since 2004 last season:
Still a contender
While NBA GMs view the Boston Celtics as the far and away the favorites to repeat as NBA champions this season, it's clear the Wolves are still perceived as a contender, even with their new-look roster following the Towns trade.
Though there hasn't been a repeat NBA Finals champion in seven years, NBA GMs believe that will change this season as 83% of respondents picked the Celtics to repeat as champs. Ninety-seven percent of respondents picked them to finish atop the Eastern Conference. The Wolves, meanwhile, were picked to finish second — one spot higher than their finish last season — in the Western Conference standings despite featuring a much-different roster than a season ago.
The Wolves are picked to finish behind only the Oklahoma City Thunder, who received 80% of first-place votes after securing the West's top seed a season ago. The Wolves didn't receive any first-place votes — the Denver Nuggets, Dallas Mavericks and Phoenix Suns received 7% each — but received 40% of second-place votes and 40% of third-place votes.
It would appear the general view among NBA GMs is that the Wolves aren't necessarily poised to win a title this season, but there's certainly a belief they remain among the contenders and a force within the Western Conference.
Anthony Edwards has arrived
What a different a year can make. Anthony Edwards was the runaway favorite as the NBA's best shooting guard, receiving 33% of votes. That's a 10-point margin over second-place Devin Booker (23%), who a year ago was voted the league's best shooting guard by a blowout margin, receiving 63% of votes from the NBA GM respondents.
Edwards made clear strides last season, averaging career highs in points (25.9), assists (5.1), field-goal percentage (46.1%) and free-throw percentage (83.6%). His efforts earned him his second All-Star and first All-NBA selections.
Edwards also received votes to win the NBA MVP Award this season, though he was behind the likes of Thunder guard Shai Gilgeous-Alexander (40%), Mavericks guard Luka Doncic (30%) and Philadelphia 76ers center Joel Embiid, Nuggets center Nikola Jokic and Celtics forward Jayson Tatum (7% each). Edwards was also voted the most athletic player in the NBA by a wide margin, receiving 45% of votes. Milwaukee Bucks forward Giannis Antetokounmpo was second with 17%.
Coaching excellence
Chris Finch isn't considered the best coach in the NBA yet — Miami Heat coach Eric Spoelstra was the runaway favorite with 69% of the vote, though Finch did receive votes from GMs — but it's clear GMs across the league have respect for what Finch and his staff have accomplished so far in Minnesota. Finch has built a winning team behind a defensive focus, and the Wolves were voted the second-best defensive team in the NBA (23%) behind only the Celtics (57%).
It is worth noting the Wolves featured the league's top-ranked defense a season ago.
Finch and former Wolves coach and current Knicks coach Tom Thibodeau both received 20% of votes to tie for second place when GMs were asked who runs the best defensive schemes (Spoelstra was first with 23%). Finch also garnered the third-most votes (13%) when asked who runs the best offensive schemes, coming in behind just Indiana Pacers coach Rick Carlisle (47%) and Celtics coach Joe Mazzula (17%). Finch also received votes for his in-game adjustments.
The only category Finch did not receive votes was for the question of who was the best motivator of people.
Assistant Micah Nori tied for first with Boston assistant Sam Cassell as the best assistant coach in the NBA (17% each).
As for which active player will be the best NBA coach one day, Mike Conley came in third place with 13% of the vote behind only Toronto Raptors guard Garrett Temple (20%) and San Antonio Spurs guard Chris Paul (30%).
Other nuggets
- Terrence Shannon Jr. was among six players who each received 10% of votes for being the biggest steal in this year's NBA draft.
- Rudy Gobert was voted as the second-best defensive player in the league behind Spurs center Victor Wembanyama. Gobert was also voted as the second-best interior defensive player behind Wembanyama.
- Jaden McDaniels received votes in categories for the best defensive player in the NBA, the best perimeter defensive player in the NBA and tied for the fifth-most votes as the most versatile defender in the NBA.
- The acquisition of Donte DiVincenzo received votes as the most underrated player acquisition.