What to make of the fake trade idea involving the Wolves, Celtics, Bulls
Would the Timberwolves be better keeping Julius Randle or swinging a deal that would see Randle head elsewhere and bring Kristaps Porzingis to Minnesota?
While it's evident that Minnesota has no plans to trade Randle, our colleagues over at Boston Celtics On SI have come up with a fake trade idea that would bring Porzingis to Minnesota in a three-team deal including the Celtics and Bulls.
The proposal, which is simply an idea and likely has no real possibility of happening, has the Wolves giving up Randle, a 2026 second-round pick and a 2031 second-round pick. All three assets would go to the Bulls. The Bulls would send Nikola Vucevic and Torrey Craig to the Celtics. The Celtics would deal Porzingis to Minnesota and a 2025 first-round pick to the Bulls. The Wolves would also receive Dalen Terry from the Bulls.
We plugged the idea into the trade machine and it does work.
The idea from the Boston writer is based on the thought that the Celtics need a center who isn't as injury prone as Porzingis. The 7-foot-3 Porzingis has played in just 14 games this season and when he plays, he's good, averaging 18.3 points, 6.8 rebounds and 1.4 blocks.
Adding Porzingis and trading Randle would allow the Wolves to put Naz Reid in the starting lineup, but Porzingis would undoubtedly have to come off the bench behind Rudy Gobert. It's an interesting idea but Minnesota has recently found some momentum by putting Donte DiVincenzo in the starting lineup and bringing Mike Conley off the bench. Messing with the rotation again might be seen as a setback.
Not only that, but if the Celtics are worried their championship hopes diminish due to Porzingis's availability concerns, why would the Timberwolves, who also have championship hopes, prefer him over Randle?
What's more is that Porzingis is signed for $30 million next season whereas Randle has a $31 million player option. The Wolves save no money if they roster Porzingis, but they could free up Randle's 2025-26 contract if he opts out to become a free agent.
All in all, the deal makes great sense for the Celtics but very little sense for the Wolves.