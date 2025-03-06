Windhorst: Look for Wolves to revisit Kevin Durant trade talks this summer
Kevin Durant's days with the Phoenix Suns appear to be numbered.
Reports have signaled that the Suns will look to trade the former MVP and two-time Finals MVP to a contender of his choosing this offseason. That's led to plenty of speculation whether the Minnesota Timberwolves, who reportedly attempted to acquire Durant at the NBA trade deadline, will try to revive talks this summer to land the 15-time All-Star.
Insiders continue to believe a Durant trade is something the Wolves will continue to pursue.
"Another small-market team to watch: Minnesota Timberwolves," longtime ESPN NBA reporter Brian Windhorst said on the network's Get Up on Thursday. "Which Ant Edwards and KD, very tight connection, also, from the Olympics. The Timberwolves tried to pull off a crazy trade at the deadline for KD. Look for them to revisit those talks this summer."
There's certainly appeal in trading for Durant, 36, who's been one of the best players in the league for nearly two decades. Edwards, the star and face of the Wolves, has been open that Durant was his favorite player growing up, and the two have built a friendship since Edwards entered the league. The Wolves also have assets to pull off a deal should they feel Durant is the piece who can take them over the top; after all, they're coming off a Western Conference finals appearance in 2024.
Durant is averaging 26.9 points — fifth in the NBA — 6.0 rebounds and 4.2 assists per game this season for the Suns.
But there's also a question of the price. Minnesota moved Karl-Anthony Towns this offseason with the goal of keeping its core in tact and re-signing Naz Reid and Nickeil Alexander-Walker. They have a young roster featuring the likes of Jaden McDaniels, who's already been signed to a long-term deal, and rookies Rob Dillingham, Terrence Shannon Jr. and Jaylen Clark, all of whom have shown flashes this season. It's unclear how much the Suns can and would ask in return for Durant, and the Wolves have to consider whether sacrificing their young core is worth what's likely a one-year shot at a title run.
They also have to do so while considering the NBA's new Collective Bargaining Agreement, particularly as a team that's above the second apron of the luxury tax and looking to avoid penalties by staying there for multiple seasons in a row.
Those discussions will take place this summer. What the Wolves decide will be an interesting storyline to monitor.