Wolves beat LeBron James-less Lakers after lengthy break
Neither the Minnesota Timberwolves nor the Los Angeles Lakers had played since Sunday, and both teams appeared to be shaking off some rust after the lengthy break. That didn't lead to the prettiest of games Friday night in Minneapolis.
Both teams put together extended stretches of disjointed offense and had series of defensive breakdowns. Ultimately, even though the margin was close late, the outcome never really felt in doubt for the Wolves. Minnesota beat the Lakers, who were without LeBron James due to an ankle injury, 97-87 in an ugly game Friday night at Target Center.
The Wolves (13-11) started fast. They scored 32 points in the opening quarter and appeared as though they'd run away from the Lakers (13-12), just like the last time the two teams met at Target Center. But both teams came up empty possession after possession in the second quarter. Minnesota scored just four points in the first six minutes of the frame, and Los Angeles was able to close the gap to face just a six-point deficit at the half after trailing by as many as 14 points.
The ball was in Julius Randle's hands for much of the night, and he finished with 21 points, five rebounds and three assists. Jaden McDaniels put together a nice game offensively with 18 points on 7-for-11 shooting and nine rebounds.
Anthony Edwards exited at the end of the third quarter with an apparent leg injury, but he returned for the final minutes of the fourth quarter and scored five points on his way to a team-high 23. He also added six rebounds and an assist.
Rob Dillingham returned after missing several games with an ankle injury and played eight minutes, scoring six points on a pair of 3-pointers. He also added an assist. Dillingham got a bit of an extended run at the end of the third quarter and start of the fourth quarter when Edwards had exited into the locker room. His second 3 came at the start of the fourth quarter.
The Wolves return to action Sunday night when they visit the San Antonio Spurs for a 6 p.m. tipoff.