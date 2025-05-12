Wolves' Chris Finch compares Jonathan Kuminga to Anthony Edwards
Jonathan Kuminga scoring 30 points in a playoff game against a dynamite Minnesota defense is probably the last thing any basketball fan had on their Bingo card, but so it goes for the former No. 7 overall pick.
Kuminga has lit up the Wolves the last two games, providing the Warriors with some much-needed offensive juice while Steph Curry sits out with a hamstring injury. The 22-year-old has been so explosive that Timberwolves head coach Chris Finch compared him to Anthony Edwards.
"He is a very gifted scorer. He reminds me a little bit of Ant," Finch said Monday on KFAN-FM 100.3.
"He's got that scorer's mentality that he's going to be able to get to his spots. He's going to come downhill on you. He's going to put his shoulder on you and hit you before he finishes. I give him great props, too, because he's been out of the rotation for quite a while, and for him to be able to come into this series and be able to contribute like that is a credit to him and his professionalism, staying ready, and of course his talent and skill."
Kuminga scored 30 points on 11-of-18 shooting in Game 3. In Game 2, he finished with 18 point on 8-of-11 shooting. That's a combined 19-of-29 shooting (65.5%), including 4-of-7 from three-point range.
Can Kuminga keep it up? He needs to if the Warriors want to score enough points to hang with the Wolves. Golden State has relied on elite defense and poor shooting from Minnesota to keep the series close without Curry, but with the Wolves capable of getting hot — like Edwards and Julius Randle were in the second half in Game 3 — the deck is stacked against the Warriors unless Kuminga or someone else gives Jimmy Butler and Buddy Hield some help in the scoring department.