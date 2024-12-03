Wolves defense returns to form in blowout win over Lakers
Anthony Edwards said the Timberwolves needed to find their defensive identity. They've found it the last two games.
After putting together their best defensive performance of the season to snap their four-game skid with a win over the Los Angeles Clippers on Friday, the Wolves followed up with another shutdown defensive effort in a 109-80 victory over the other team in Los Angeles — LeBron James and the Lakers — Monday night at Target Center in Minneapolis.
It was a complete game on the defensive end from the Wolves (10-10). They held the Lakers (12-9) to just 20 points in the opening frame and just 20 again in the third quarter. Los Angeles had 21 turnovers and shot just 41% from the field.
The Wolves put the game once and for all in the opening minutes of the fourth quarter. Already up 15 entering the final frame, Minnesota opened the quarter on a 15-1 run capped with Naz Reid throwing a lob to Rudy Gobert, who had a particularly strong game on both ends of the floor, finishing with 17 points, 12 rebounds and a steal.
Donte DiVincenzo was feeling it from long range, which was made clear early in the second quarter when he quickly drilled one from well beyond the 3-point arc. He finished with 11 points on 4-for-8 shooting, including 3 of 6 from deep. DiVincenzo also had nine assists, five rebounds and a pair of steals, finishing with a plus-minus of plus-21.
Reid had the best plus-minus of the group at plus-22, finishing with 15 points. Nickeil Alexander-Walker also scored 15.
Julius Randle scored a team-high 18 points.
The Wolves held James in check as he scored just 10 points while turning it over six times. D'Angelo Russell had the hot hand for the Lakers, finishing with a game-high 20 points, and Anthony Davis finished with 12 points and 11 boards.
The Wolves had the game so well in hand that Josh Minott and Luka Garza checked in with 6 minutes, 10 seconds still remaining in the fourth quarter. They emptied the rest of the bench not long after, and Terrence Shannon Jr. even hit a late 3 to the delight of the fans still remaining at Target Center. He followed it up with a big transition dunk that got even more fanfare.
it was a complete defensive performance for the Wolves, who have appeared to re-find their identity.