Wolves get home court as semifinal showdown with Warriors is set
- The Warriors roared over the Rockets in Game 7 Sunday night.
- Game 1 between the Wolves and Warriors is Tuesday night in Minneapolis.
Beating legends has become a bit of a thing for Anthony Edwards and the Minnesota Timberwolves, and another opportunity will come when they face the Golden State Warriors in the Western Conference semifinals.
The Warriors advanced to the second round with a win over the Rockets in Game 7 Sunday night, setting the stage for some big-time drama and emotions in a showdown with Minnesota.
Even better is that the Timberwolves will have home-court advantage as the No. 6 seed. Golden State entered the playoffs as the No. 7 seed. Had Houston won Game 7, the Wolves would be heading on the road for Game 1 against the second-seeded Rockets.
Instead, Game 1 will be at Target Center in Minneapolis at 8:30 p.m. CT Tuesday. Game 2 will start at 7:30 p.m. CT on Thursday in Minneapolis before Games 3 and 4 head to San Francisco at times still to be determined.
The Warriors will be on one full day of rest while the Timberwolves have had five full days to recover after taking out the Lakers in five games.
Icons on the menu for Edwards and Minnesota to topple this round are Steph Curry, Draymond Green and Jimmy Butler. The added elements are the rivalry/feud between Green and Rudy Gobert, as well as the angst Minnesota fans have for Butler after he spurned the Timberwolves following one season with the team in 2017-18.
The Warriors beat the Wolves in three of four meetings during the regular season.