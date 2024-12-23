Wolves' Leonard Miller makes G League All-Showcase Team
Minnesota Timberwolves forward Leonard Miller was named to the All-Showcase Team for the 2024 G League Winter Showcase on Monday. Miller and the Iowa Wolves earned the No. 2 seed and reached the semis of the winter tournament.
The G League Winter Showcase is the culmination of the Tip-Off Tournament, which is how the league begins its season until the 34-game regular season begins on Dec. 27. Miller is averaging 24.4 points, 11.8 rebounds and 3.3 assists per game in the G League this season. Only the top-eight teams reached the G League Winter Showcase tournament bracket.
Miller scored 28 points and grabbed 10 rebounds in a win over the seventh-seeded Stockton Kings in the quarterfinals, and he put up 34 points and had seven boards in a loss to the third-seeded Sioux Falls Skyforce in the semifinals.
The fourth-seeded Westchester Knicks beat the Skyforce in the tournament finals.
Miller was called up by the Timberwolves Sunday after the big game against Sioux Falls Saturday. Miller's played 17 games with Minnesota this season, but has seen limited minutes. The Wolves play at Atlanta at 6:30 p.m. on Monday.
Joining Miller on the All-Showcase Team were the Skyforce's Josh Christopher, the Indiana Mad Ants' Jahlil Okafor, the Knicks' T.J. Warren, who spent time with the Timberwolves last season, and the Grand Rapids Gold's Jahmir Young.