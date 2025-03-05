Wolves' Mike Conley makes up for a turnover with some magic in win over 76ers
Minnesota Timberwolves point guard Mike Conley appeared to have a clean path to the basket when he attempted to kick the ball out, instead resulting in a turnover during the third quarter of Tuesday night's game against the Philadelphia 76ers.
Conley wish he had that one back, though he did make up for it in another way.
While his turnover led to a game-tying bucket from the 76ers, with the seconds ticking off the clock in the quarter, Conley chucked up a half-court shot that banked off the backboard and in to give the Wolves an 83-80 lead entering the fourth.
That was the catalyst of a dominant fourth quarter in which the Wolves pulled away for a 126-112 win in Minneapolis.
"It still didn't feel that good afterwards," Conley said of his buzzer beater. "I'd rather not have turned the ball over than made the 3, but I'll take it."
Conley doesn't turn it over much. And when he does, he usually tries to make up for it right away.
"I do double back, man," he said. "I either try to get the steal right back or I try to make a play on the other end. Turning the ball over is like my biggest pet peeve."
Conley more than made up for that turnover with his all-around performance Tuesday night as he ended his night with 12 points, seven rebounds and six assists, playing a key role in the fourth-quarter turnaround. A vintage performance.