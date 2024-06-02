Wolves' Nickeil Alexander-Walker striving to be a 'more complete player'
When the Timberwolves acquired Nickeil Alexander-Walker in the trade that also brought in Mike Conley from the Utah Jazz and sent D’Angelo Russell to the Los Angeles Lakers, the view from the outside was that Alexander-Walker was an additional piece that would make the trade work.
That quickly proved not to be the case. By the end of the season, Alexander-Walker was starting for the Wolves during their first-round playoff series against the Denver Nuggets while Jaden McDaniels was sidelined with a broken hand. The Wolves lost that series in five games, but Alexander-Walker’s breakout performance in the playoffs went to show just how much he could offer the team.
This season, Alexander-Walker further established himself as one of the Wolves’ core rotation players, and very likely a key part of their plans for years to come. He played all 82 games — including 20 starts — and averaged 8.0 points, 2.5 assists and 2.0 rebounds in 23.4 minutes per game.
Alexander-Walker further demonstrated his abilities as a top-tier perimeter defender. He developed as a shooter, knocking down 39% of his 3-point attempts, the best mark of his career. He even served as the defacto backup point guard to Conley for much of the season.
Alexander-Walker’s value was clear as one of the top bench players on a Timberwolves team that reached the Western Conference finals for the first time in 20 years. It’s also clear he’ll likely be part of any Wolves playoff runs for years and years to come. And it’s also clear that Alexander-Walker isn’t satisfied with where his game is at. He knows he can get even better this offseason.
“I think there’s more that I could’ve brought to the team,” he said following the Game 5 loss to the Dallas Mavericks in the Western Conference finals that ended their season.
Alexander-Walker felt like he could’ve been a better playmaker this season. He believes there’s more growth to be had in his offensive game. Even though he’s already established himself as an excellent defender, he wants to get even better on that side of the basketball, too.
The Timberwolves did rely heavily on Conley at the point guard position. They spent much of the season without a true backup point guard outside of Jordan McLaughlin, who coach Chris Finch used sparingly. That led them to acquire Monte Morris at the trade deadline, but Morris didn't see much action throughout the playoffs with rotations shortened and tightened.
Alexander-Walker natually remained a key piece of the rotation, and when Conley left the floor that meant a lot of the playmaking opportunities were split between him and Anthony Edwards.
That's an aspect of Alexander-Walker's game he believes he can build on this offseason, and he also believes he can be more of a threat offensively. Seeing what the dynamic guard duo of Luka Doncic and Kyrie Irving were able to accomplish against the Wolves provided additional motivation.
“I think as a player and to my young self and who I wanted to be — I think I’m very far from that,” Alexander-Walker said. “And for me it’s just adding every facet. Becoming a high-IQ guy. Being able to make plays, not so much just relying on (Edwards) to do everything.
"Relying on (Karl-Anthony Towns) to get me open shots or (Conley). And vice versa, helping them get open shots, get them easy looks. Becoming a more complete player.”
Alexander-Walker clearly improved his game this season from where it was the year prior. He’s motivated to take another jump and add even more to his game. As a key young player already integral to the team, any leap he makes will only make the Wolves even more formidable.