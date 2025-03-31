Wolves-Pistons: Fan videos show moment brawl spills into Target Center crowd
Minneapolis Mayhem. The Tantrum at Target. Donte's Inferno. The brawl between the Minnesota Timberwolves and the Detroit Pistons has quickly become a talking point in the NBA.
What started as a tussle between the Wolves' Donte DiVincenzo and the Pistons' Ron Holland II became a mass brawl that embroiled several players, among them Naz Reid and Isaiah Stewart, and led to seven ejections including for DiVincenzo, Reid, and Wolves assistant coach Pablo Prigioni.
There could be some severe repercussions for both teams and players involved as the fight spilled into the first few rows of the crowd to the right of the Pistons basket, as captured by the fan video below.
The video shows Stewart at one point putting his hands in the face of Reid, who by that point was on the floor, with DiVincenzo pushing Stewart away.
Bring Me The Sports' own footage showed the brawl erupt, with Pistons point guard Marcus Sasser appearing to throw a punch – albeit one that didn't land – at DiVincenzo.
Never one to miss an opportunity to cash in on a media feeding frenzy, Timberwolves mascot Crunch reappeared a short time after the brawl wearing a pair of boxing gloves.
The aftermath of the fight showed the Target Center crowd energized. At the time, the Wolves were down 10, but by the end of the third quarter they were up by 10.