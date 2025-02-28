Wolves rally after Anthony Edwards' ejection, but come up short against Lakers
The Minnesota Timberwolves fell into a 23-point hole early, Anthony Edwards was ejected during the third quarter and they remained without Julius Randle and Rudy Gobert, and yet, the Wolves still found themselves in another nail-biter.
This time, they couldn't complete the miracle comeback, falling 111-102 to the Los Angeles Lakers Thursday night at Crypto.com Arena. But for a minute anyway, it looked like they might be in for their second straight 20-point comeback.
It was rookie Terrence Shannon Jr. leading the charge in the fourth-quarter comeback. He hit a floater, got to the free-throw line and knocked down a pair and got back to the rim for a layup for his own personal 6-0 run. Jaden McDaniels made a layup the next possession to cap an 11-0 run as their 15-point fourth-quarter deficit was reduced to just four.
The Wolves (32-28) got it down to as few as three points, but Luka Doncic hit a backbreaking dagger. Doncic, who started the game hot but hadn't hit a 3-pointer all night, made a circus shot when the Lakers (36-21) needed it most. Naz Reid cut off LeBron James on a drive to the basket with the shot clock winding down, and James was forced to give it up to Doncic, who had Nickeil Alexander-Walker all over him. Doncic chucked up a stepback 3 as the shot clock expired. Swish.
It gave the Lakers a 98-91 lead with 3 minutes, 38 seconds remaining, and that proved enough of a cushion for L.A.
Doncic shot just 6 for 20 but finished with 21 points, 13 rebounds and five assists. James looked every part of his legend, scoring a game-high 33 points in addition to 17 boards, six assists, a block and a steal. Austin Reaves scored 23 points.
Shannon scored a team-high and career-high 25 points off the bench and added five rebounds and two assists. He brought a needed energy and was a clear bright spot on a night the Wolves struggled out of the gates — Minnesota shot just 32% in the first quarter and finished 35 for 84 (42%) from the field for the game — and frustrations boiled over.
Edwards picked up a technical foul after the first-quarter buzzer after getting into a tussle with Jarred Vanderbilt. Then in the third quarter, he picked up his second technical foul of the game to get ejected from the contest. That tech was also his 16th of the season, which results in an automatic one-game suspension. That means Edwards will be suspended for Friday night's game against the Utah Jazz. The frustration was evident as he threw the ball in the stands as he exited.
Edwards had 18 points, six rebounds and five assists before he was ejected.
Donte DiVincenzo made his return to the lineup after missing the last 16 games due to a turf toe injury. The Wolves eased him back with just 23 minutes, but he played well, finishing with nine points on 3-for-6 shooting, all 3s, six assists and five rebounds. DiVincenzo posted a team-best plus-minus of plus-15. Shannon was right on his tail as a plus-11 in the game.
The Wolves really didn't have it from the field early, struggling mightily in the first quarter. That was particularly true for Alexander-Walker and Reid. Alexander-Walker did find some rhythm, ultimately finishing with 14 points on 4-for-10 shooting, but Reid never got anything going, scoring just three points on 1-for-10 shooting. He did have 12 rebounds.
Meanwhile, the Lakers were sprinting out of the gates. Doncic was making play after play that made one ask: Why would the Dallas Mavericks trade this guy? That included cross-court passes, pull-up jumpers and a full-court pass to James for a transition layup. Doncic had 11 points, five boards and four assists in the first frame as the Lakers took a 33-17 lead.
The Wolves made it close late, but ultimately couldn't do quite enough to get over the hump.
They'll have a quick turnaround, but will be without Edwards, when they visit the Jazz for an 8:30 p.m. tipoff on Friday.