All Timberwolves

Wolves rally to force overtime, then fall apart against Rockets in NBA Cup loss

Houston put together a 12-0 run in the extra session to put the game away.

Nolan O'Hara

Houston Rockets guard Jalen Green drives against Minnesota Timberwolves guard Anthony Edwards in the first quarter at Target Center in Minneapolis on Nov. 26, 2024.
Houston Rockets guard Jalen Green drives against Minnesota Timberwolves guard Anthony Edwards in the first quarter at Target Center in Minneapolis on Nov. 26, 2024. / Bruce Kluckhohn-Imagn Images
In this story:

Every time the Timberwolves made a run, the Houston Rockets punched right back.

Minnesota rallied from an 18-point third-quarter deficit to force overtime, but the Rockets scored 12 unanswered in the extra session on their way to a 117-111 victory in an NBA Cup group-play game Tuesday night in Minneapolis.

The Wolves scored the first three points of overtime on a Rudy Gobert free throw and a Nickeil Alexander-Walker tip-in. But Amen Thompson answered with a 3-pointer, Jabari Smith Jr. scored in the paint, Alperen Sengun drilled a 3 and Dillon Brooks and Sengun each got a bucket inside to put Houston up 113-105 with 54 seconds remaining. That would do it.

The Wolves (8-9) fell behind by as many as 18 points in the third quarter but put together a furious rally over the final 16 minutes to take a lead late in the fourth quarter. Rob Dillingham's 3-pointer got Minnesota within a point, and the Wolves took a lead with 4 minutes, 46 seconds remaining when Anthony Edwards made a pair of free throws.

Edwards finished with a team-high 27 points.

Dillingham, who put together a nice game with 10 points in 24 minutes, hit a runner for a 100-97 lead, but his turnover with less than a minute remaining in the fourth quarter allowed Amen Thompson to knot the game at 102-102 with a transition dunk. Edwards drove into the paint and had a look at a game-winning bucket, but it rimmed out to set up overtime.

Donte DiVincenzo got his second straight start in place of Mike Conley, who missed his third consecutive game due to a toe sprain. But DiVincenzo struggled, shooting just 1 of 5 and committing three turnovers. There was a particularly brutal stretch during the third quarter when he fouled away from the ball defensively, resulting in a free throw for Fred VanVleet, and turned it over the ensuing offensive possession to Jalen Green, who threw down a dunk in transition to make it 70-58.

Shortly after, the Rockets (13-6) took their largest lead of the night, and DiVincenzo didn't see the court again after that stretch. VanVleet was an issued for the Wolves, and he finished with a game-high 29 points.

Published
Nolan O'Hara
NOLAN O'HARA

Home/Minnesota Timberwolves News