Wolves reportedly among 5 teams with 'confirmed interest' in Bradley Beal
As the NBA awaits the seemingly inevitable release of Bradley Beal from the Phoenix Suns, the Minnesota Timberwolves might still be among the teams ready to pounce once he becomes a free agent.
That's the word from Marc Stein, who reported in his Saturday Substack that the Wolves are one of five teams with "confirmed interest" in the veteran guard.
"The Clippers, Lakers, Warriors, Timberwolves and, yes, Giannis' Bucks are teams with a confirmed interest in signing Beal once he reaches the open market ... with the Clippers widely regarded as a particularly strong contender to land the 33-year-old former All-Star," Stein wrote.
Stein's report added the Warriors to the list of teams that he previously referred to as "confirmed suitors."
The Suns are expected to buy out Beal from his contract, which still has two years and almost $111 million remaining on it.
It's unclear how Beal would fit in Minnesota, both from a financial and a basketball standpoint.
Assuming he's bought out, perhaps he'd be willing to take a low-level contract with his next team, knowing he's still being paid by the Suns. On the court, though, would Beal make sense next to Anthony Edwards, given that the two play the same position? He could potentially provide scoring punch off the bench as a replacement for Nickeil Alexander-Walker, although the Wolves already have Donte DiVincenzo and Terrence Shannon Jr. in that role.
One way or another, it's interesting that Minnesota is simply, allegedly, interested in Beal.