Wolves reportedly remain 'aggressive' in Kevin Durant trade talks
The ongoing Kevin Durant trade saga is one of the biggest stories in the NBA, and the Timberwolves are right in the middle of it. As of Saturday evening, it began to sound like they were on the outside looking in, but things seem to change every day, and Minnesota is reportedly still very interested in adding the 15-time All-Star.
It came out on Saturday that Durant's preferred destinations include the Heat, Spurs and Rockets. ESPN NBA insider Brian Windhorst was recently on Get Up discussing the deal, and he laid out where he thinks things stand as of Monday morning.
"The three teams on Durant's list — Miami, San Antonio and Houston — have not made offers that have gotten Phoenix excited to this point. 'To this point' is very important," Windhorst said. "Minnesota was aggressive at mid-season, and Minnesota, from what I understand, has been the most aggressive team in these trade talks."
Minnesota's unwillingness to offer Durant a contract extension is reportedly a possible reason why they weren't included on his preferred destinations list. He will turn 37 in September, so there's a lot of risk that would come with signing him to a potential two-year, $112 million extension.
Windhorst mentioned the Toronto Raptors and Los Angeles Clippers as two teams that are "lurking" as potential options to acquire Durant.
Durant might not favor a trade to Minnesota, but it sounds like the Wolves are still very interested in pairing him with Anthony Edwards and Jaden McDaniels. There's seemingly a different twist and turn every day, but Windhorst said he "definitely thinks Minnesota is the team that has been most aggressive." Stay tuned.