Potential Wolves trade targets: Would Jordan Poole be a fit in Minnesota?
After the Orlando Magic dealt four first-round picks in exchange for Grizzlies guard Desmond Bane, we've officially entered the trade rumor stage of the NBA summer. One idea that keeps floating around social media for the Timberwolves is a potential deal for Wizards guard Jordan Poole. Would it make any sense?
There's been no report or social media post implying that Minnesota has any legitimate interest in potentially acquiring Poole; Timberwolves fans have simply suggested him as a potential target. The speculation and discussion began from there.
From a pure salary standpoint, Minnesota would have to go through a lot of hoops to acquire Poole. He has two more seasons left on a four-year, $128 million deal, which will net him more than $31 million in each of the next two years. To match salaries, Minnesota would probably have to include Rudy Gobert, Julius Randle or Naz Reid, pending their new contracts.
From a basketball perspective, it would make very little sense for Minnesota to trade one of its main frontcourt players for Poole. They would add him to a crowded backcourt rotation of Anthony Edwards, Donte DiVincenzo, Mike Conley Jr. and Rob Dillingham, and likely face many of the same problems they had last season.
Poole averaged 20.5 points per game on an inefficient 43.2% mark from the field last season on a bad Wizards team. He's a small two-guard who has never averaged more than 4.5 assists per game in his career. He's a fun, exciting player who has the potential to explode for 40 points anytime he steps on the basketball court, but his skill set doesn't seem like something Minnesota needs to add to its roster, especially at a $30 million price tag. He's not a true point guard and while he's capable of heating up as a scorer, he's also liable to make some head-scratching decisions.
It sounds more and more like the Wolves may be on the outside looking in for Kevin Durant, so they might look to pivot elsewhere this summer. A trade for Poole is a fun hypothetical, but it's likely nothing more than that.