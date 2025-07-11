Wolves reportedly tried to trade up to ensure they could draft Joan Beringer
Timberwolves first-round pick Joan Beringer has been an early star of the NBA's Las Vegas Summer League, after he compiled 11 points, eight rebounds, and six blocks in his debut on Thursday against the Pelicans. The Wolves reportedly had their sights set on Beringer long before their 17th overall pick.
The Athletic's Jon Krawczynski released a story on Friday detailing the Wolves' scouting of Beringer, and it sounds like they were prepared to trade up to ensure he would wind up in Minnesota. A contingent of their front office left a pre-draft workout with Beringer in the Chicago area saying, "We gotta do whatever it takes to get this guy."
"Tim Connelly worked the phones on draft night, trying to move up, but to no avail. Then, the board broke their way," Krawczynski wrote.
Several moves from other teams — which included Memphis landing the 16th pick in the Desmond Bane trade with Orlando and then moving up to select Cedric Coward, New Orleans jumping back up to take Derik Queen, and Portland make a surprise pick with Hansen Yang — opened the door for Minnesota to land their guy at pick No. 17.
Beringer doesn't turn 19 until November, but he's already turning heads. Connelly showed his willingness to be aggressive on draft night with last year's trade for Rob Dillingham. He has built a track record of finding diamonds in the rough when making NBA Draft selections, and the hype is beginning to build for another one.
Hailing from Sélestat, France, Beringer played professional basketball in Slovenia, so he wasn't very well-known to American fans before the draft, but he made quite the introduction in Thursday's Summer League debut.
He will get another chance to build on his performance on Saturday, when the Timberwolves are slated to play the Nuggets at 9 p.m. CT.