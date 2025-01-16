All Timberwolves

Wolves rule out Donte DiVincenzo for Friday night's game in New York

DiVincenzo, who has been great lately, won't get to face his old team at MSG.

Will Ragatz

Jan 15, 2025; Minneapolis, Minnesota, USA; Minnesota Timberwolves guard Donte DiVincenzo (0) celebrates after making a three point shot against the Golden State Warriors at Target Center.
Jan 15, 2025; Minneapolis, Minnesota, USA; Minnesota Timberwolves guard Donte DiVincenzo (0) celebrates after making a three point shot against the Golden State Warriors at Target Center. / Jesse Johnson-Imagn Images
The Timberwolves have ruled out Donte DiVincenzo with a toe injury ahead of Friday night's game against the Knicks at Madison Square Garden.

DiVincenzo is dealing with a "left great toe sprain" that he suffered very late in Wednesday's loss to the Warriors. It's a tough blow for Minnesota, as he's been one of their better players lately. DiVincenzo had a season-high 28 points, 6 rebounds, 9 assists, and no turnovers against Golden State. Two game before that, he put up 27-10-7 in a narrow loss to the Grizzlies.

Moved into the starting lineup six games ago, DiVincenzo has been playing very well for the Wolves for a few weeks now after a slow start to the season. Starting with a 22-point outing against the Rockets in late December, he's averaged roughly 16 points, 5 rebounds, and 4 assists per game on 44 percent shooting from deep over the last 11 contests.

DiVincenzo is undoubtedly bummed to miss Friday's game against his old team. It would've been his first regular season game at MSG since being traded from the Knicks to the Wolves along with Julius Randle in late September.

Mike Conley will presumably move back into the starting lineup for DiVincenzo. One other ripple affect of this injury could be playing time for rookie Rob Dillingham, who hasn't appeared for Minnesota since Dec. 23 due to an ankle sprain. The No. 8 overall pick this year was recalled from Iowa on Thursday after a couple sloppy games in the G League, in which he had 39 points, 13 rebounds, 12 assists, and 12 turnovers while shooting a combined 15 of 47 from the field.

It's the second meeting of the season for the Wolves (21-19) against the Knicks (27-15). They lost the highly-anticipated first meeting 133-107 at Target Center on Dec. 19. Karl-Anthony Towns missed New York's most recent game with a thumb injury and is considered day-to-day.

