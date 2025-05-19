Wolves take on challenge of defending SGA, and keeping him off the free-throw line
The last time the Minnesota Timberwolves faced the Oklahoma City Thunder — a 131-128 overtime victory back on Feb. 24 — Minnesota coach Chris Finch expressed frustration with a perceived double standard between how OKC is allowed to defend, and how their biggest star, Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, seemingly got to the free-throw line at every opportunity.
"It's so frustrating to play this team because they foul a ton. They really do. They foul, they foul all the time," Finch said after the Feb. 24 victory. "And then you can't really touch Shai. It's a very frustrating thing, and it takes a lot of mental toughness to try to play through it."
That night, Gilgeous-Alexander scored a game-high 39 points while making 14 of 17 from the free-throw line. In the four games against the Wolves overall, Gilgeous-Alexander attempted an average of 12 free throws per game and scored 35 points per contest. And while there's been a significant uptick in contact allowed in the postseason, Gilgeous-Alexander is still getting to the free-throw line often — 8.7 times per game vs. the 8.8 free throws he averaged in the regular season.
"His foul draw rate has remained pretty constant," Finch told reporters on Monday. "I do think there's been more physicality allowed in the playoffs. I would hope that continues and we're allowed to be physical in some of these drives as long as we're being smart. But he's a very clever foul drawer. It takes a lot of concentration and toughness to be able to kind of play through some of that stuff, but it's just a part of what you've got to do."
Minnesota's results defending Gilgeous-Alexander this season were mixed. The teams split the regular-season series at two games apiece, and he averaged the 35 points on 51% shooting in addition to posting 7.3 rebounds and 6.8 assists per game. But there were bright spots. Gilgeous-Alexander scored 21 points on just 6-for-21 shooting in a Minnesota win on Feb. 13 — a night the Timberwolves were without Mike Conley, Rudy Gobert, Julius Randle and Donte DiVincenzo.
Finch noted the two teams rosters haven't changed since their regular-season matchups, which wasn't the case in their first two series against the Los Angeles Lakers and Golden State Warriors, but the regular-season sample size still might not show much. In their first matchup on New Year's Eve, the Thunder were without Chet Holmgren. In their next three, the Wolves were down Randle, Gobert and DiVincenzo due to injury. Both teams appear fully healthy heading into this series.
But the Wolves being so heavily short-handed against the Thunder in the regular season may have shown them something. Jaylen Clark started the final three games against OKC and was one of the primary defenders on Gilgeous-Alexander, who shot just 29% from the field when defended by Clark. Finch largely hasn't strayed beyond the top eight in his rotation, but Terrence Shannon Jr. got a few minutes against the Lakers, and this could be series Clark sees action.
Either way, the Wolves will have Randle and Gobert back as rim protectors, with DiVincenzo as another option as a point-of-attack defender off the bench. It'll take everything to slow down Gilgeous-Alexander, the likely MVP, and navigating the frustrations of him getting to the free-throw line is only part of the challenge. The Wolves have to throw the house at him.
"Obviously, an incredible player," Finch said of Gilgeous-Alexander. "... He gets to the free-throw line a lot. Like all great players, you have to give him a multitude of looks. Try to keep him off balance. Try to limit his ability to settle into a rhythm. We've got — one thing we do have now that we didn't necessarily have a lot of in those matchups is more size at the rim with Rudy and Julius. It does continue to give us more options in guarding him."
Slowing Gilgeous-Alexander down and keeping him off the free-throw line might be the key to reaching the NBA Finals.