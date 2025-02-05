All Timberwolves

Wolves' Terrence Shannon Jr. 'extremely close' to earning NBA minutes

Coach Chris Finch said 'he's certainly on the fringe right now of getting into the rotation at any point.'

Minnesota Timberwolves guard Terrence Shannon Jr. dribbles against the Los Angeles Lakers in the fourth quarter at Target Center in Minneapolis on Dec. 2, 2024.
Minnesota Timberwolves guard Terrence Shannon Jr. dribbles against the Los Angeles Lakers in the fourth quarter at Target Center in Minneapolis on Dec. 2, 2024. / Brad Rempel-Imagn Images
Terrence Shannon Jr. has returned from a foot injury and has been available for the Minnesota Timberwolves for the past two games, though he hasn't seen minutes. That could be changing soon with Julius Randle set to miss extended time.

Shannon, whom Minnesota selected with the No. 27 pick in the first round of this year's NBA draft, has been looking good in practice and could see time soon, Wolves coach Chris Finch said before Wednesday's game against the Chicago Bulls.

"He's certainly on the fringe right now of getting into the rotation at any point," Finch said of Shannon. "... He plays with a lot of force, physicality, too, something that we need back in the lineup somehow with (Randle) out. I would say he's extremely close. He's ready to go. I think he's kind of close to breaking through."

Randle won't be re-evaluated for another two weeks, and the Wolves remain without Donte DiVincenzo (toe). Shannon was sidelined with a foot injury until last week, so he hasn't seen any of the newfound minutes that have fallen to the young guys like Luka Garza and Jaylen Clark. And while Shannon has only appeared in 10 games for Minnesota this season, he's been dominant in Iowa, averaging 36.5 points, 4.5 rebounds and 2.5 assists per game in four games with the G League affiliate, which makes him an intriguing prospect who could help the Wolves offensively if he gets some true NBA minutes.

As Randle and DiVincenzo remain out for an extended stretch, Shannon could get his opportunity in the coming weeks.

