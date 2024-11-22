Raptors' Darko Rajakovic: Anthony Edwards is 'slowly turning into Michael Jordan'
Anthony Edwards' torrid 3-point shooting pace has drawn comparisons to Golden State Warriors superstar Steph Curry, but there's a better likeness for the young Timberwolves star, according to Toronto Raptors coach Darko Rajakovic.
“Anthony Edwards did not turn into Steph Curry,” Rajakovic told reporters ahead of Thursday night’s game between the two teams in Toronto. “I think he’s slowly turning into Michael Jordan. He’s the closest thing I’ve ever seen to MJ. Just the way he moves, how competitive he is. This kid has something special.”
It's certainly not the first time the Timberwolves star has been compared to the Chicago Bulls legend, who most consider to be the greatest basketball player of all time. Edwards' teammate, Mike Conley, said last season that Edwards reminds him of a young Jordan. Wolves legend Kevin Garnett also made the comparison during a podcast appearance in May.
Edwards said at the time he wanted the comparisons to stop, but that's not likely to happen soon. Not on his trajectory.
Edwards has only improved in each of his five NBA seasons. His points per game have risen every year, reaching a career-best 25.9 points per game last season. He's on pace to surpass that mark and set a new career high this season, as he's averaging 28.1 points per game entering Thursday's contest. Edwards just continues to get better and better each year.
And there's no doubt he's established himself as one of the faces of the NBA.