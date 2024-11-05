Timberwolves dropping in consensus power rankings after 4-3 start
It has been an up-and-down start for the Wolves to begin the 2024-25 season. Two weeks into the season now, Minnesota sits at 4-3 after a blowout win over the Hornets on Monday night. Anthony Edwards is putting up eye-popping 3-point numbers while the Wolves figure out life with Julius Randle and Donte DiVincenzo.
Here are a collection of power rankings from across NBA media to gauge where the wider NBA world sees the Timberwolves.
ESPN - No. 8 (Last week: No. 5)
Minnesota's 4-3 start has seen them drop three spots in ESPN's latest rankings. The Wolves fall behind the 3-3 Knicks (No. 7), 4-3 Mavs (No. 6) and sit just ahead of the 4-3 Lakers (No. 9).
NBA.com - No. 9 (Last week: No. 6)
The Wolves fall three spots in the league's power rankings that came out before the team's blowout win over the Hornets. John Schuhmann noted the early defensive fall off from last season, pointing out teams are shooting 59% in the paint (up from 53% last season) while they've experienced the league's second-biggest drop in opponent turnover rate.
The Athletic - No. 7 (Last week: No. 4)
Falling three spots is a theme this week as The Athletic drops the Wolves from No. 4 to No. 7 after a 4-3 start to the year. Law Murray calls the adjustment to Julius Randle "still a work in progress" on both ends of the floor but that the addition of Donte DiVincenzo has the team better when he is on the floor with Naz Reid.
Bleacher Report - No. 7 (Last week: No. 9)
The lone ranking that the Wolves improved in is Bleacher Report's, who had the Wolves down at No. 9 to start the season. So, this appears to be more of a correction into where the Wolves should be over they incredibly low spot to start the season.