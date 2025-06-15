5 moves the Wolves could make this offseason that don't involve Kevin Durant
As of Saturday night, things seem to be trending away from the Timberwolves acquiring Kevin Durant via trade this offseason. We've already seen the Magic strike a deal for Memphis guard Desmond Bane, so what are five moves Minnesota could make this offseason to keep pace in the Western Conference?
1. Trade for Darius Garland
The Cavaliers were the Eastern Conference's top seed in this year's playoffs, but they failed to reach the conference finals. There are plenty of rumors that they might be interested in shaking things up this offseason, and Garland's name is in the middle of any potential deal. Minnesota was infatuated with him as a draft prospect, and his fit next to Anthony Edwards is tantalizing.
The specifics of a deal with Cleveland already having so much frontcourt depth might make it hard for Minnesota to pull off, but 25-year-old Garland could be the exact upgrade the Wolves need at point guard heading into next season.
2. Run it back
Julius Randle and Naz Reid both have significant play options looming over the Wolves' offseason plans, and Nickeil Alexander-Walker is an impending free agent. It seems unlikely that Minnesota will retain all three players, but they did make the Western Conference Finals after a big offseason shakeup. Another year with the same team wouldn't be the worst outcome for the Timberwolves this offseason.
3. Trade for Lonzo Ball
One sneaky move that has been floated around since the trade deadline has been Minnesota acquiring Ball from the Bulls. He doesn't really fit in Chicago's long-term plans, and he could be a low-risk move for the Wolves. If it's not Ball, a bridge point guard between Mike Conley Jr. and Rob Dillingham could be a solid plan for the Wolves this offseason.
4. Make an agressive draft-night move
Last year, Tim Connelly pulled off a surprising draft night move to select Dillingham with the eighth overall pick. Right now, Minnesota holds pick No. 17 and No. 31. There are plenty of fascinating guards in the top 10, like Jeremiah Fears or VJ Edgecome, which Minnesota could target. Don't count out another surprise maneuver at the end of the month.
5. Let Connelly pull a rabbit out of his hat
Connelly shockingly traded Karl-Anthony Towns before last season after making an aggressive draft night move, both of which came out of nowhere. He has proven to be one of the more aggressive front office executives in the NBA, and it's fair to assume that he might have a trick up his sleeve. If Minnesota is, in fact, out of the Durant sweepstakes, it would be naive to think Connelly isn't still interested in making a big move.