No extension? Deciphering the latest Kevin Durant-Timberwolves rumors
A plethora of reports came out on Saturday night implying that the Timberwolves could be out of the running for Phoenix Suns forward Kevin Durant. Could it all be a smoke screen from Durant and his team?
As recently as Saturday afternoon, Minnesota sounded like the favorite to strike a deal for Durant, but only a few hours later, it came out that his preferred landing spots include the Miami Heat, San Antonio Spurs and Houston Rockets.
According to National NBA Insider Brett Siegel and a few other reports, the Wolves are not interested in giving Durant a long-term extension. To put on our tinfoil hats, could a deal have been close? And Durant is using his leverage to get Minnesota to change its mind on a potential extension? We'll likely never know, but it's not out of the realm of possibilities.
The buzz seemed to be building between Minnesota and Durant throughout the week, and then it all evaporated on Saturday night. There's likely a reason why, and the holdup from the Wolves on a contract extension could be a realistic possibility. Reports have indicated that Durant would like to sign a two-year, $120 million extension this offseason.
Durant is 36 going on 37 years old, and a long-term contract could be a tough spot for whatever franchise he does sign a multi-year deal with. He's making $54.7 million in 2025-26, and Minnesota already has plenty of money committed to Anthony Edwards and Jaden McDaniels, a player who's reportedly 'untouchable' in trade discussions.
Will Minnesota budge, and offer Durant a long-term extension? Would he even want to come to the Timberwolves? We'll likely get answers soon, but the Durant saga seems to have a different headline every few hours.