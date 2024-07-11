Karl-Anthony Towns to the Knicks rumors revived: 'They want Towns'
So you thought the Karl-Anthony Towns New York rumors died when the Knicks splashed in a blockbuster trade with the Nets for Mikal Bridges? Not so fast.
According to Casey Powell, better known in the New York basketball landscape as "CP The Fanchise" on Knicks Fan TV, the Knicks still want Minnesota's All-Star big man.
“I don’t think they’re done. I think there’s one more move they want to make. I think there’s a big swing that they want to make," Powell said Tuesday on Knicks Fan TV, hinting that the Knicks not giving Julius Randle a contract extension could speak volumes about their intentions.
"I’ll tell you this: they’re bigger fans of Karl-Anthony Towns," Powell said. "They want Towns."
Powell speculated that New York wants a big man who can shoot –– like Towns –– who can help the Knicks spread the floor and create a better matchup with the defending champion Boston Celtics. He also mentioned Minnesota's salary cap situation, which has the Wolves above the second apron of the 2024-25 luxury tax.
"They're in a little bit of a tricky spot where they could use some savings, and I can tell you, the Knicks want Towns. They want Towns," Powell reiterated.
Minnesota is projected to be well over the second apron of the luxury tax, would could result in ownership paying a huge tax bill. Whether the owner making the call is Glen Taylor or Marc Lore with Alex Rodriguez and former New York City Mayor Michael Bloomberg won't be known until an arbitration hearing takes place later this year, but previous reports suggest that both sides are willing to pay the tax to keep a championship contending roster together.
The Timberwolves look locked and loaded for another strong run in the Western Conference with their top seven players –– Mike Conley, Anthony Edwards, Jaden McDaniels, Towns, Rudy Gobert, Naz Reid and Nickeil Alexander-Walker –– returning along with replacing Kyle Anderson (traded to the Warriors) with Joe Ingles. The Wolves also added point guard Rob Dillingham and small forward Terrence Shannon Jr., who may be a plug-and-play rookie, in the draft.
"I'm just telling you, keep an eye out on this because I can tell you that they have interest there, that the interest is there," Powell added. "Contractually, it would have to involve Julius and probably about like $20-plus million in salary so you’re talking about a big change there. But like I said, keep an eye on it. The interest in KAT is real."
The Knicks' current projected starting lineup features Jalen Brunson, Bridges, OG Anunoby, Randle and Mitchell Robinson, which means two starters from this past season's team, Donte DiVincenzo and Josh Hart, are likely set to be coming off the bench. Hypothetically, the Knicks could offer Randle and Hart to Minnesota for Towns and according to the trade machine the deal would work.
That would give Minnesota Randle for one season before he's eligible for free agency, which could help Minnesota avoid the second apron in 2025-26, and it gives them Hart for four years at a very fair rate of $18m to $22m per season. Here's what Minnesota's depth chart might look like under this hypothetical scenario.
Position
Starter
Backup
Depth
PG
Mike Conley
Rob Dillingham
PJ Dozier
SG
Anthony Edwards
Nickeil Alexander-Walker
Jaylen Clark
SF
Jaden McDaniels
Josh Hart
Terrence Shannon Jr.
PF
Julius Randle
Joe Ingles
Leonard Miller/Josh Minott
C
Rudy Gobert
Naz Reid
Luka Garza
Is that a better overall roster than the one Minnesota has with Towns? You be the judge...