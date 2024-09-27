All Timberwolves

Mystery over whether Devin Booker got salty on Instagram about Minnesota Lynx post

Was the comment fake? Did Booker delete it after getting backlash? We may never know the truth.

Apr 23, 2024; Minneapolis, Minnesota, USA; Phoenix Suns guard Devin Booker (1) walks back to the bench against the Minnesota Timberwolves in the second quarter during game two of the first round for the 2024 NBA playoffs at Target Center. Mandatory Credit: Brad Rempel-Imagn Images
Second-round champs? That's what Devin Booker is accused of posting in the comments section of a Minnesota Lynx Instagram post that factually stated that it was a "tough year for Phoenix" basketball teams in the playoffs against squads from Minnesota.

The Lynx swept the Phoenix Mercury out of the playoffs this week while the Timberwolves swept the Phoenix Suns out of the first round of the NBA playoffs back in April. Booker then allegedly made a salty comment to the Lynx's post. Or did he?

There's photographic evidence of a "Second round champs" comment from Booker, though in this day and age it's possible that the comment was fabricated. It's also possible that Booker deleted the comment.

Here's the photographic evidence of his alleged comment.

We scrolled through all of the comments on the post and couldn't find proof ourselves, but while some are claiming the Booker remark is fake there is one follower who claims they saw the comment and it has subsequently been deleted.

A view of the comments section on the Minnesota Lynx's Instagram post.
We may never know the truth, but if Booker did make the comment he needs to know that the Lynx have four WNBA championships and are a threat to win No. 5 this season. And the Timberwolves made it out of the second round before falling to the Dallas Mavericks in the conference finals.

Booker has led the Suns to the NBA Finals once before but as many commenters have pointed out, he doesn't have a ring...

