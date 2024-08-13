NBA analyst 'wouldn't be surprised' if Kevin Durant joins Anthony Edwards in Minnesota
Anthony Edwards was able to team up with his childhood idol Kevin Durant this summer at the Olympics and it has plenty of people talking about the duo potentially teaming up in the future.
While most of the speculation has been wild and reckless, there is a bit more merit to the idea when it is presented by former NBA champion Kendrick Perkins, who knows a thing or two about playing on superteams from his playing days with the Celtics and Heat.
"After this NBA season, we might see some moving parts. I wouldn't be surprised if we see a reunion with Steph Curry and KD or LeBron James and Steph actually making it happen, or we see Kevin Durant go to Minnesota with Anthony Edwards because we saw they had a signature handshake. Those relationships happen, man," Perkins said Monday on ESPN's First Take.
So Ant and KD in Minnesota together at the start of the 2025-26 season? Let's dive into this a bit more...
Durant, who turns 36 in September, has two more years on his contract with the Suns, earning $51 million this coming season and $54.7 million in 2025-26 before he's a free agent in the summer of 2026. The only way Minnesota could get Durant before he's a free agent is through a trade, which would almost certainly mean the Wolves would have to send Karl-Anthony Towns and his max contract to the Suns in any deal.
Would the Wolves be interested a 37-year-old Durant with one year left on his contract? The logical answer is yes. Not only because he's still an elite scorer, but also because they would have the option to let him walk in free agency after the 2025-26 season and that would help reduce the luxury tax penalties Minnesota could be facing for the duration of Towns' contract, which doesn't expire until 2028 unless he declines his $61 million play option ahead of the 2027-28 season.
It's all hypothetical for now, but the bromance between Edwards and Durant appears to be very real.
Edwards has called Durant his favorite player of all time multiple times. Durant has returned the admiration. "He's my favorite player to watch... I love everything about Ant," he said earlier this year.
"When the game is on the line who’s our alpha? I think Kevin Durant, he better be… that’s who I came to see,” Edwards said ahead of the Paris games. “Who I look to for advice? Of course KD, that’s my favorite player of all time, anything I wanna ask I go straight to him.”
This is definitely a storyline to monitor for the next couple of years...