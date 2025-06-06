Report: Knicks have interest in Wolves' Chris Finch as new head coach
The Knicks sent shockwaves through the NBA world when they opted to fire head coach (and former Wolves coach) Tom Thibodeau following the team's run to the Eastern Conference Finals. According to SNY reporter Ian Begley, New York has interest in current Wolves head coach Chris Finch as a replacement.
Finch, Rockets head coach Ime Udoka, and Mavericks head coach Jason Kidd are among the options New York is interested in, according to Begley, despite currently having head coaching jobs.
It wouldn't be unprecedented for a sitting head coach to leave for another job, especially when a franchise as high-profile as the Knicks is involved. Finch just finished his fifth season as the Wolves' head coach, and he seemingly loves everything about Minnesota, so it might need to be a lucrative deal to pull him away — which is something that the Knicks could theoretically offer.
It would be surprising if Timberwolves president of basketball operations Tim Connelly and new the franchise's new ownership group don't do everything possible to keep Finch around.
"If the Knicks wind up hiring Udoka, Finch, or Kidd, they will be required to send compensation to their former team," Begley wrote.
There seems to be a new name floating around the Knicks opening every day, but if anything, this report reaffirms how well-respected Finch is across the league.
With a franchise-best 369 career wins, a .566 winning percentage, and back-to-back trips to the conference finals, Finch is the most successful coach in Timberwolves history, any way you put it. There's no shortage of NBA rumors this time of year, but this seems like one worth monitoring. It'll be interesting to see if the Knicks put it a formal request to interview Finch, and if the Wolves even let it get that far.