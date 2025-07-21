All Timberwolves

Report: Wolves quickly shut down Lakers' interest in Donte DiVincenzo trade

The Lakers reportedly reached out to Minnesota about a potential DiVincenzo deal earlier this offseason.

Tony Liebert

Apr 11, 2025; Minneapolis, Minnesota, USA; Minnesota Timberwolves guard Donte DiVincenzo (0) goes to the basket against the Brooklyn Nets in the fourth quarter at Target Center. Mandatory Credit: Bruce Kluckhohn-Imagn Images
Apr 11, 2025; Minneapolis, Minnesota, USA; Minnesota Timberwolves guard Donte DiVincenzo (0) goes to the basket against the Brooklyn Nets in the fourth quarter at Target Center. Mandatory Credit: Bruce Kluckhohn-Imagn Images / Bruce Kluckhohn-Imagn Images
In this story:

The Lakers reportedly reached out to the Wolves about a potential trade for Donte DiVincenzo earlier this offseason, but Minnesota immediately turned down the talks according to National NBA Insider & Reporter for Clutch Points, Brett Siegel.

DiVincenzo has been invovled in trade talks for his entire career, and his Minnesota tenure has been no different since he was acquired in a deal that sent Karl-Anthony Towns to the Knicks last offseason.

Related: Donte DiVincenzo named to Italy EuroBasket training camp roster

The two-years remaining on his current contract with an annual salary of less than $13 million makes him one of the most intriguing trade candidates in the entire league. He's routinely one of the most consistent three-point shooters in the sport, so it makes sense why the Lakers gauged Minnesota's interest.

His scoring dropped from 15.5 points per game in his final season with the Knicks to 11.7 points per game last season with the Wolves, but he played a much different role as a facilitator off the bench. If Minnesota truly shut down trade talks before they even started, it sounds like the front office isn't concerned with DiVincenzo's drop in production, as he did play roughly four fewer minutes per game.

DiVincenzo is 28, and he's projected to be one of Minnesota's top pieces in the backcourt once again next season. It seems like we're through the busy part of the offseason, so it looks like we'll see him back in a Timberwolves uniform for the forseeable future.

Wolves news, rumors and analysis

feed

Published
Tony Liebert
TONY LIEBERT

Tony Liebert is particularly known for his coverage of the University of Minnesota Golden Gophers, though he also contributes to coverage of the Minnesota Vikings, Timberwolves and Twins. His writing style is noted for providing in-depth analysis and insights, making him a go-to source for fans looking for comprehensive coverage of Minnesota sports.

Home/Minnesota Timberwolves Rumors