Report: Wolves quickly shut down Lakers' interest in Donte DiVincenzo trade
The Lakers reportedly reached out to the Wolves about a potential trade for Donte DiVincenzo earlier this offseason, but Minnesota immediately turned down the talks according to National NBA Insider & Reporter for Clutch Points, Brett Siegel.
DiVincenzo has been invovled in trade talks for his entire career, and his Minnesota tenure has been no different since he was acquired in a deal that sent Karl-Anthony Towns to the Knicks last offseason.
Related: Donte DiVincenzo named to Italy EuroBasket training camp roster
The two-years remaining on his current contract with an annual salary of less than $13 million makes him one of the most intriguing trade candidates in the entire league. He's routinely one of the most consistent three-point shooters in the sport, so it makes sense why the Lakers gauged Minnesota's interest.
His scoring dropped from 15.5 points per game in his final season with the Knicks to 11.7 points per game last season with the Wolves, but he played a much different role as a facilitator off the bench. If Minnesota truly shut down trade talks before they even started, it sounds like the front office isn't concerned with DiVincenzo's drop in production, as he did play roughly four fewer minutes per game.
DiVincenzo is 28, and he's projected to be one of Minnesota's top pieces in the backcourt once again next season. It seems like we're through the busy part of the offseason, so it looks like we'll see him back in a Timberwolves uniform for the forseeable future.