Donte DiVincenzo named to Italy EuroBasket training camp roster
Timberwolves guard Donte DiVincenzo was granted Italian citizenship earlier this month, and he was shortly named to the Italian national team training camp roster for EuroBasket competion later this summer.
EuroBasket group stage competition will take place on August 28 to September 4, and then the knockout state will begin shortly after with the Championship game taking place on September 14. Training camp for the event will begin on July 30 according to the national team's post on X.
DiVincenzo was born in Newark, Delaware, but he is the grandson of Italian immigrants. He has voiced his dream to represent Italy in the Olympic games, and he will now look to help the team qualify for the 2028 games at EuroBasket.
He has technically not yet been named to the final roster, but he's one of two current NBA players named to the preliminary roster alongside Simone Fontecchio, so his chances seem high. Danilo Gallinari, Dame Sarr and former Wolves second round pick Matteo Spagnolo are other notable players on the roster.
EuroBasket is the main international FIBA competition for European countries. 24 teams will compete in the event. Italy will look to win for the first time since 1999.
NBA preseason typically begins the first week of October, and players report to training camp even earlier. That means it wont be much of an offseason for DiVincenzo, who has had deep playoff runs for a large part of his career.
At 28-years-old, DiVincenzo is entering year two with the Timberwolves, and his third year of a four-year $46.8 million contract he signed with the Knicks before being traded last offseason. He will now get a chance to stay in game shape before the 2025-26 season with Minnesota.