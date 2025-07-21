Donte DiVincenzo named to Italy EuroBasket training camp roster

I 1️⃣8️⃣ per la preparazione a #EuroBasket 🏔



Il CT Pozzecco ha annunciato gli Azzurri per il raduno di Folgaria.

DiVincenzo è stato invitato ad aggregarsi al gruppo e prendere parte agli allenamenti a partire dal 30 luglio, data in cui si unirà anche Fontecchio. 💙#Italbasket pic.twitter.com/INNezyh5KY