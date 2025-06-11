Reports: Jaden McDaniels not expected to be involved in Wolves-Durant talks
The Kevin Durant trade talks are currently the biggest storyline in the NBA, and the Timberwolves are right in the middle of it. Shams Charania confirmed on Wednesday that Minnesota is among a long list of teams that will be interested in acquiring Durant. He also shed some light on what a potential package could look like.
"If you're the Timberwolves, and you can keep Anthony Edwards, you can keep Naz Reid, and you can keep Jaden McDaniels to potentially make a deal, I think that would be appealing for them," Charania said on the Pat McAfee show on Wednesday.
Wolves longtime beat reporter Jon Krawczynski confirmed that McDaniels wasn't on the table when Minnesota had discussions to acquire Durant before the trade deadline, and he doesn't anticipate that changing anytime soon.
If neither McDaniels nor Reid is involved in a potential deal, the proposal that keeps floating around is a package built around Rudy Gobert, Donte DiVincenzo, and Rob Dillingham, which ESPN's Bobby Marks believes might be Phoenix's best option.
There are other machinations of that idea that could include Mike Conley or perhaps the 17th overall pick. A deal could also include Julius Randle, but the Suns may be interested in Gobert, since they struggled on defense last season and need a center.
The biggest story of the NBA offseason, unless Giannis Antetokounmpo is traded, might be following where Durant ends up playing next season. Minnesota seems to be firmly in the mix; it looks like it will just come down to what Phoenix and Durant's team believes is the best fit and situation. The Rockets, Spurs, Knicks, and Heat are also potential landing spots for KD, according to Charania.
If Minnesota is able to pull off ESPN's hypothetical deal and retain Reid, a potential starting lineup around Edwards, McDaniels, Durant and Reid would need a veteran point guard and possibly another big man. It will be an offseason filled with rumors, reports and trades, and it sounds like the Timberwolves could wind up being in the center of it all.