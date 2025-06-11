Reports confirm Timberwolves will 'look hard' at Kevin Durant trade
The offseason of Kevin Durant entered a new chapter on Wednesday, when ESPN NBA reporter Shams Charania confirmed that the Timberwolves, along with Houston, San Antonio, Miami and New York, are the "main teams" expected to pursue the future Hall of Famer.
It has been widely known since this time last year that Minnesota could have an interest in acquiring Durant via trade. It's not even officially the offseason, but there has already been a multitude of rumors connecting Durant to a handful of teams.
The latest odds from DraftKings Sportsbook suggest that the Timberwolves are tied with the Knicks and Suns as the third-most likely team Durant plays for next season at +700. The Spurs are the favorites at +110 and Houston is second at +250.
It has been the worst-kept secret in the NBA that Durant is looking for a new home, and the Timberwolves are among the teams that would be interested in a potential trade. Charania's report on Wednesday confirmed all of those rumors.
The Minnesota Star Tribune's Chris Hine was on the latest episode of The Jon Krawczynski Show, and he suggested that he might be a little more skeptical of a Wolves-Durant trade than he was at the trade deadline.
"I think they recognize that one of the reasons they were here this year and one of the key things going forward in this league in this second-apron era is the ability to have depth," he said. "So if a Kevin Durant deal comes at the cost of a significant chunk of their depth, so I don't know at the end of the day, if they pull the trigger on that."
Krawczynski and Hine's conversation about a potential deal continued to revolve around the obstacles Minnesota would have to work around to acquire a player like Durant, who's set to make more than $54 million next season on his current deal.
Eventhough he'll be 37 next season, Durant's fit next to Edwards is a tantalizing propisition. It's obvious that Minnesota's front office realizes that, but it sounds like they will not go after a Durant trade, unless the prices is right.
