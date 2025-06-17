Reports: Suns hopeful Kevin Durant 'warms up to the idea' of playing in Minnesota
The Kevin Durant trade saga took an interesting turn on Monday night. The Athletic's Jon Krawczynski reported that Phoenix hopes he "might warm to the Timberwolves possibility," because Minnesota has made the strongest offer so far.
At this point, it's well known that Durant's "preffered destinations" include San Antonio, Houston and Miami. According to multiple reports, the Timberwolves remain the most "aggressive" in trade talks, but according to Shams Charania on Monday afternoon, Durant has "no desire" to play for the Wolves.
"The Timberwolves do not want to make a seismic change to a roster that advanced to the Western Conference finals if Durant is not on board with the move, team sources said. The question now is whether there’s any chance of Durant coming around to the idea," Krawczynski wrote on Monday.
The latest from The Athletic says, "the Spurs, Rockets and Heat have not come forward with offers for Durant compelling enough to get the Suns to bite," and Minnesota's offer has been the only one that has gotten Phoenix's attention.
What is the Timberwolves' offer? We don't know for sure, but it sounds like it's a package built around Rudy Gobert and Donte DiVincenzo, who are two players that would immediately help Phoenix alongside Devin Booker and Bradley Beal.
The Spurs and Rockets likely have the pieces to make the most compelling offer for Durant, but it sounds like both teams might not value a soon-to-be 37-year-old as much as the Wolves. Would Minnesota want to risk adding an unhappy veteran for potentially only one season? It could make them a better team next season, but they might lose some long-term flexibility in return.
The Durant story seems like it has become an hour-by-hour saga, and there will likely be new intel as you're reading this. We do know that the Minnesota Timberwolves are in the middle of it all.