What do latest NBA Mock Drafts think the Timberwolves will do?
We're nearly two weeks away from the 2024 NBA Draft and the Timberwolves own the No. 27 and No. 37 picks. What do mock drafts think Minnesota will look for?
CBS Sports
- No. 27: Bobi Klintman, F, Sweden
"Klintman is a two-way wing from Sweden who should be able to alternate between both forward spots. He initially declared for the 2023 NBA Draft after one year at Wake Forest but ultimately withdrew to pursue a professional opportunity in Australia," CBS wrote. "With another year of development under his belt, and not many great options in the 20s, Klintman will have a better chance to get a guaranteed contract in this draft than he had last year."
- No. 37: n/a
Bleacher Report
- No. 27: Jaylon Tyson, G, Cal
"Jaylon Tyson figures to get looks from teams starting in the mid-to-late first round after a breakout season averaging 19.6 points and 3.5 assists," Bleach Report wrote. "A 30.1 percent usage on a 13-19 California team does cast a cloud over his statistical production. But the eye test clearly shows a scorer with NBA traits and skills, including 6'6" size, ball-handling for creation/playmaking and tough shotmaking."
- No. 37: KJ Simpson, G, Colorado
The Ringer
- No. 27: KJ Simpson, G, Colorado
"Mike Conley will turn 37 before next season and already has durability issues. Simpson would be the perfect guard to bring along as his backup, and a possible future starter who pushes Conley to a bench role that would demand less of him," The Ringer's Kevin O'Connor wrote.
- No. 37: Ryan Dunn, G, Virginia
"If there’s one thing Minnesota lacked during its conference finals loss to Dallas, it was a big, bruising defender, someone with more size than Jaden McDaniels, Dunn fits the description, The Ringer wrote. "Though his unproven shooting ability might not work with Rudy Gobert, he’d certainly thrive as a cutter and screener with the spacing provided by Naz Reid and Karl-Anthony Towns. Maybe Dunn could end up unlocking a brand-new side of the Timberwolves?"
Fox Sports
- No. 27: Yves Missi, C, Baylor
"Just turned 20, and is definitely a project. Minnesota must draft someone here who can play in a year or two and help ease the financial burden in the front court," Fox's Jason McIntyre wrote.
- No. 37: n/a
Given the Timberwolves' current free agency outlook, with Kyle Anderson, Monte Morris and Jordan McLaughlin all having their current contracts run out this offseason, contributors on the wing could be exactly what they need. This will be the last year Minnesota has a first-round pick until 2028, so it will be important to find a contributor with one of their two picks.