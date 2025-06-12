Wolves linked to dynamic SEC big man in latest mock draft
The Kevin Durant trade speculation is stealing all of the headlines, but the Timberwolves still own picks No. 17 and No. 31 in this month's NBA Draft. Yahoo's NBA Senior Analyst Kevin O'Connor released an updated mock draft on Thursday, and he has Minnesota selecting a Georgia big man, Asa Newell, at pick 17.
The Wolves have a lot of uncertainty in the frontcourt with Julius Randle and Naz Reid having looming player options, along with Rudy Gobert continuing to be mentioned in potential Durant trade speculation. After playing one season in Athens, Newell could be an interesting long-term fit in Minnesota.
"The Timberwolves got blasted by the Thunder in the Western Conference finals, and it’s time for the franchise to take a long, hard look in the mirror at what’s missing. Anthony Edwards is only 23 and should conceivably get better," O'Connor wrote. "But the frontcourt is aging and getting pricey. That’s why Newell is the choice here. Newell has springs in his legs, regularly slamming lobs and swatting shots. Even though his lack of discipline reflects his youth, his energetic style suggests he'll someday become a highly versatile defender."
Related: Timberwolves have reportedly shown interest in Lonzo Ball
Listed at 6-foot-11, Newell averaged 15.4 points, 6.9 rebounds, one block and one steal per game in his lone season with the Bulldogs. He has the versatility to shoot outside, with a 29.2% mark from beyond the arc on 2.7 attempts per game.
Newell was an SEC All-Freshman team performer last season, but at 19 years old, he still might be a bit raw when it comes to contributing on a championship-contending rotation. He has intriguing defensive potential, and if Minnesota wants a younger, developmental player, Newell could make a lot of sense at pick No. 17.