Timberwolves have reportedly shown interest in Lonzo Ball
The Timberwolves were rumored to be among teams interested in Bulls guard Lonzo Ball before the trade deadline, and that interest is reportedly still there heading into the offseason, according to Senior NBA Insider Michael Scotto.
Ball is 27 years old, and next season will be the first on a two-year, $20 million deal with the Bulls. He's set to make $10 million next year with a team option before the 2026-27 season. If Minnesota is looking for a bridge between Mike Conley Jr. and Rob Dillingham as its full-time starting point guard, Ball could make a lot of sense, and a deal might not cost much.
Last season was Ball's first since 2021-22, after a multitude of knee injuries. He played relatively well, averaging 7.6 points, 3.4 rebounds and 3.3 assists in only 22.2 minutes per game. He's a career 36.2% three-point shooter, and it could be a buy-low opportunity for the Wolves, with a player who could still carve out a nice role in the second half of his NBA career. So, what would it cost?
The Wolves' interest in Suns forward Kevin Durant continues to loom large over the team's future plans, along with the upcoming contract decisions for Julius Randle and Naz Reid. The Bulls clearly value Coby White and Josh Giddey as their primary ball handlers, so they likely wouldn't want Conley Jr. or Dillingham in return. Would a Donte DiVincenzo-Ball swap make sense? That's probably too rich for a player with an injury history like Ball.
A deal that could make sense is Conley attached with one of this year's draft picks for Ball. Chicago is a rebuilding team that would value picks more than the Wolves, and the salary would work. Conley is a fan and team favorite, but Tim Connelly has shown that it hasn't prevented him from making a deal in the past, i.e., Karl-Anthony Towns.