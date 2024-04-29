Early look at Timberwolves' second-round playoff schedule
The second-round playoff series between the Timberwolves and the Nuggets or Lakers will start Saturday, May 4 or Monday, May 6.
It'll be May 4 if the Nuggets wrap up the series with the Lakers on Monday night. If the series goes to a Game 6 or is extended to a seventh game, then the second-round series will start May 6. The Nuggets lead the series against the Lakers 3-1 with Game 5 set for 9 p.m. Monday in Denver.
If Denver advances, the series with the Timberwolves will start in Denver. If the Lakers become the first team in NBA history to advance after trailing a series 3-0, the second-round series will start in Minneapolis.
If the Timberwolves and Nuggets start a best-of-seven series on Saturday, games are scheduled to be played May 4, May 6, May 10, May 12, May 14, May 16 and May 19.
If the conference semifinal series starts May 6, games will also be played May 8, May 10, May 12, May 14, May 16 and May 19.
The Wolves swept the Suns so they'll get at least five days of rest, which will come in handy after Anthony Edwards tweaked both of his ankles while scoring 40 points in Minnesota's Game 4 win Sunday night. It'll also give head coach Chris Finch to start his medical journey after he suffered a ruptured patellar tendon late in the fourth quarter.
Timberwolves second-round playoff tickets go on sale at 11 a.m. Wednesday. Fans can buy tickets for home games at timberwolves.com/tickets or by calling 612-673-1234.