5 things that stood out in the Timberwolves' Game 1 win over the Nuggets
"Is this real life?"
Those are the words Minnesota Timberwolves fans will be saying to themselves after Saturday night's 106-99 win over the Denver Nuggets.
The win gave the Wolves a 1-0 lead in the Western Conference Semifinals for the first time in franchise history and gives them the opportunity to take a 2-0 lead back to Target Center with another win in Game 2 on Monday night.
Here are five things that stood out in Game 1 and how they could impact the series moving forward.
1. Anthony Edwards' latest masterpiece
National analysts and former teammates have been comparing Anthony Edwards to Michael Jordan over the past week and if he keeps playing like this, kids are going to start wanting to be "Like Ant."
Coming off a 40-point effort against the Phoenix Suns, Edwards dropped 43 points to lead the Timberwolves to victory. It was Edwards's third career 40-point game and fifth in franchise history with Sam Cassell dropping 40 points twice in 2004.
Edwards also became the second-youngest player (22 years, 273 days) in NBA history to record back-to-back 40-point playoff games, sitting only behind Kobe Bryant (22 years, 269 days) in 2001.
But outside of the historical significance, Edwards's performance was pivotal in the game. Edwards scored 11 points in the Wolves' 14-2 run to open the game and hit several key shots down the stretch, including a fadeaway jumper over Kentavious Caldwell-Pope to give Minnesota a 102-91 lead with 1:36 to play.
Edwards is now averaging 33.4 points in five playoff games and will look to continue his star turn as Minnesota gets deeper into this series.
2. Jaden McDaniels' defense
McDaniels had an off night offensively, shooting 0-for-7 from the floor and 0-for-2 from 3-point range but he wound up as a +14 on Saturday night.
How does that happen? Because of his elite defense.
After demolishing the Lakers in the first round, Jamal Murray couldn't get anything going in the first half as McDaniels helped to hold him to an 0-for-5 performance from the floor.
Murray's health may have played a role as the Nuggets guard is dealing with a calf injury. But McDaniels also has been a consistent defender even when his offensive game isn't going, also helping to hold Michael Porter Jr. to just three points in the fourth quarter after going for 17 in the first three quarters as well as neutralizing Murray in the clutch.
After breaking out in Round 1, McDaniels is having his own moment in Round 2 and could be the secret weapon against the Nuggets.
3. The Wolves neutralizing The Joker
Nikola Jokic is a two-time MVP but the Wolves did a terrific job of neutralizing his impact on Saturday night. Jokic got his statistically, putting up 32 points, eight rebounds and nine assists but the Wolves forced him to settle for shots on the outside, forcing Jokic to go 2-for-9 on 3-pointers.
When in the paint, Jokic was greeted by Karl-Anthony Towns and Rudy Gobert, making what is normally an easy night that much more complicated.
With a lack of size on Denver's roster, TNT analyst Charles Barkley suggested the Jokic might have to play the entire game to counter the Wolves' strength. When Jokic was asked how he might handle Minnesota's defense after Game 1, he suggested to have a duplicate clone of himself.
The Timberwolves aren't going to take Jokic out of a game entirely, but Saturday night gave them a blueprint for the rest of the series.
4. Naz Reid's fourth-quarter explosion
Reid has become a fan favorite and is now the reigning NBA Sixth Man of the Year but he was having a tough night, going 1-for-4 with two rebounds, two assists and three turnovers with a -12 plus/minus rating through the first three quarters.
As the Wolves headed to the fourth quarter, Reid received a pep talk from Gobert and it not only turned around his night but the Wolves' fortunes in Game 1.
"F*** what's happening," Gobert said via Bluewire's Dane Moore. "F*** what happened. If you miss a shot, if you get fouled or anything. Just free your mind and just be you and embrace the moment, enjoy the moment and I promise you, [you're] gonna make some plays."
Reid took Gobert's advice to heart and shot 6-for-7 from the floor including 2-for-2 on 3-pointers and put up 14 points in the fourth quarter. While the stats were nice, Reid's biggest play may have come when he banked a 3-pointer with 5:56 to play, breaking an 84-84 tie. The basket began a stretch where Reid scored 10 straight points for the Wolves and sparked an 18-7 run that put the game on ice.
5. This is a different Timberwolves team
The Wolves jumped out to a 14-2 lead to begin the game and appeared to have it in hand. When Denver responded with an 23-9 run to close the first quarter, it may have given Wolves fans PTSD.
But the Wolves kept their composure even through missed calls, strange technical fouls and a raucous environment at Ball Arena. A 33-27 advantage in the third quarter helped put the Wolves in front and a 71% shooting performance in the second half saw Minnesota gain a 1-0 lead in the Western Conference Semifinals for the first time in team history.
It's a far cry from the Timberwolves team that blew several double-digit leads against Memphis two years ago and were defeated by Denver in five games during last year's Western Conference Quarterfinals.
The Wolves have a different mentality and it could pave the way for a trip to the Western Conference Finals.